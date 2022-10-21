Hyster® A Series Forklifts win 2022 “Archies” Award for Ergonomics

The new Hyster® A Series lift trucks won the Ergonomics category at The Archies Awards for Excellence 2022, from the UK Material Handling Association (UKMHA).

At the presentation ceremony on 15th October 2022 in Birmingham, UK, the H2.0-3.5A forklift was recognised by the UKMHA for “putting the operator first”. The Hyster A Series lift trucks are described as ‘Distinctly Hyster, built for you’.

They feature the Hyster toughness and high performance that customers expect, as well as features to optimise ergonomics and operator comfort.

Each A Series truck is designed specifically for the customer using A+ Logic, a fully integrated set of scalable and adjustable features that allow users to fine-tune the truck to match their specific application needs. The forklifts, which lift up to 3.5 tonnes, also provide outstanding visibility and up to 33% improved through mast visibility compared to leading competitors.

The step on the H2.0-3.5A Hyster A Series lift trucks, which launched in May 2022, is also 65% larger than leading competitors while the contoured hood and flip-up armrest make it easy for operators to repeatedly enter and exit the cab during busy shifts. The spacious workplace with a large floorspace, as well as generous head and shoulder clearance, also gives operators more freedom of movement within the cab.

The seat on the first Hyster A Series models is also up to 25% more adjustable than leading competitors and a foot-activated, hand-released parking brake requires less effort, minimising lean and strain on the operator’s back.

“With the Hyster A Series, we are delivering tough trucks that are built around the needs of the operator, and the intended application,” says Robert O’Donoghue, VP Marketing and Solutions EMEA, for Hyster, who collected the award on the night accompanied by Phil Mean, Product Strategy Manager for Hyster Europe.

“It’s fantastic that this new approach has been recognised by the UKMHA, and that we are taking home a prestigious Archie award, over some worthy competition,” he continues.

The Archies Awards – so called due to the Archimedes statuette presented to winners – annually acknowledges companies, teams and individuals who have done so much to innovate, raise standards and help operators work more effectively and safely.

Learn more about the Hyster A Series at www.hyster.com .