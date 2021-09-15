Hyster® integrated lithium-ion forklifts get tough on industry challenges

The Hyster® J2.5-3.0XNL counterbalance lift truck powered by integrated lithium-ion technology is available now to support industry applications that demand high efficiency, charging flexibility, and zero battery maintenance.

Engineered around a fully integrated and space-saving lithium-ion battery, the J2.5-3.0XNL series is at the forefront of innovation, with a design that helps free space in the operator compartment, maximising comfort, and convenience to enable high productivity. A choice of four truck models is available, for lifts up to three tonnes.

“Electric lift trucks, particularly lithium-ion forklifts, are sometimes presumed less well suited to demanding industries or outdoor applications compared to IC trucks,” says Phil Ireland, Programme Leader 20/20 Platform for Hyster Europe. “While diesel and LPG trucks are often a great fit in intensive operations, the zero-emissions Hyster J2.5-3.0XNL series can be an equally powerful addition to the fleet in many industry applications.”

Clean for Food and Beverage

In food and beverage processing, manufacture, and storage applications, lift trucks are commonly found transporting and stacking pallets within an indoor warehouse. Cleanliness is non-negotiable for preventing contamination as suppliers must meet certain standards to ensure that food safety and quality are guaranteed. Thanks to the lithium-ion battery, lift trucks from the Hyster J2.5-3.0XNL series have no fumes or acid, which could result in a spill.

The lithium-ion battery is fully integrated and does not need to be removed from the truck for charging. No lead acid batteries need to be stored on site and as the batteries are ‘maintenance free’, they also require no watering, cleaning, or equalising. Both factors again reduce potential contact with contaminants on a clean site.

Health, pharmaceutical, and paper manufacturing operations which demand high hygiene standards will also enjoy these benefits.

Food and beverage applications also need lift trucks they can depend on for toughness. As well as needing to cope with seasonal demands, materials handling equipment is often exposed to extreme temperatures when handling cold or frozen goods. Lithium-ion batteries perform well in both warm and cool environments, giving operations the flexibility to use the lift truck wherever it is needed across the entire operation.

Maximising uptime in Logistics

Logistics operations are usually high intensity, multi-shift operations that demand round the clock truck availability and maximum uptime. With fast charging times of just 1-2 hours, the Hyster J2.5-3.0XNL series lift trucks provide an effective solution for increasing operational uptime. High hour operations will often find that, despite the greater upfront investment, lithium-ion forklifts prove an economical choice over time compared to other power options.

“Opportunity charging of the lithium-ion batteries enables the J2.5-3.0XNL trucks to top up on power during break times, with no adverse effect on battery life,” says Phil. “This alternative charging strategy also saves valuable space. Where real estate is increasingly expensive, there is no need to allocate space for battery storage, or as a charging room, so more of the building footprint can be used for profitable activities.”

Plus, the design of the Hyster J2.5-3.0XNL helps free space in the operator compartment, maximising comfort, and convenience to enable the high productivity that is so essential to logistics applications.

Automotive

Bringing lithium-ion power to cars is a focus for many automotive manufacturers, and many could also benefit from using integrated lithium-ion lift trucks in their materials handling operations.

Automotive manufacturers are early adopters of technology, and keen to embrace greener power solutions. The Hyster J2.5-3.0XNL series enables automotive applications to achieve zero forklift emissions, while also benefitting from fast and flexible charging compared to lead-acid batteries. As it is possible to charge the integrated lithium-ion batteries easily during breaks, uptime is maximised across multiple shifts, meeting time-pressures and delivering high productivity.

Space saving and increased shop floor utilisation are also a key focus for automotive manufacturing and parts distribution applications. The compact design of the Hyster J2.5-3.0XNL forklifts helps deliver high performance even in these constrained areas, supporting precise retrieval and delivery of parts at the right time and in sequence.

Toughness for heavy materials handling

Operations such as DIY retailers are challenged to handle heavy palletised construction materials, where damage avoidance is key. The Hyster J2.5-J3.0XNL series provides a reliable solution, ideally suited for stacking inside a clean warehouse, loading lorries, or transporting pallets outdoors. Prefabricated metals and machine parts manufacturing can expect similar benefits.

The compact Hyster J2.5-J3.0XNL series can also prove helpful for operations loading and unloading containers with raw materials, such as in port and terminal applications. Due to the space-saving design, a lowered seat and floor plate provides easy ingress and egress from the truck, helping operators keep up with fast moving operations.

“The switch to lithium-ion powered electric trucks is a big business decision and may require changes to infrastructure and a new charging strategy,” says Phil. “However, forward-thinking companies with high intensity operations will not only be able to take advantage of productivity and cost benefits but use zero-emissions lift trucks that align with their sustainability objectives too.”

For more information, visit www.hyster.com