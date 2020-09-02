Hyster launches 7-9 tonne integrated lithium-ion lift trucks

Hyster has launched its new J7.0–9.0XNL forklift series with fully integrated lithium-ion batteries. The zero-emissions electric lift trucks with 7-9 tonnes of lift capacity offer comparable diesel engine performance, and rapid opportunity charging.

Achieving 100% charge in just 80 minutes, the new trucks have high voltage lithium-ion batteries and the endurance to support three shift operations in demanding industrial applications. Paper, brick and block, timber, metals, and other heavy-duty industries can now easily bring tough electric lift trucks into their fleet which offer class leading turn radius, fast acceleration, and even more responsive operation.

“The launch of this truck series gives tough applications a credible alternative to an IC truck, thanks to the unique combination of a lithium-ion battery, a high voltage drive system, and the use of multi-phase permanent magnetic motors,” says Phil Ireland, Programme Leader 20/20 Platform, Counterbalance Solutions for Hyster. “Operations can expect IC-like capability in terms of productivity, control and autonomy, alongside the added benefit of reduced noise levels, zero emissions and a low Total Cost of Ownership.”

The four new models (two compact and two standard) can operate at maximum capacity for a full 8 hours. The job can be completed quickly, thanks to fast acceleration over the first 15 metres and top speeds of up to 21 km/h (unladen) and 18km/h (laden), ideal for sites with long driving distances.

The lithium-ion battery can be fully charged in less than 80 minutes using a 50 kW charger, enabling rapid opportunity charging during regular work breaks which eliminates the need for battery exchange. Cutting-edge motor and battery technology result in maximum productivity and minimal service requirements. The integrated lithium-ion battery is maintenance free and, in the right application, has three times the life of lead acid batteries.

The tough new trucks are designed for dependability in both indoor and outdoor applications. The maintenance-free Hyster® Stability Mechanism™ helps keep the truck steady for efficient operation even on rough surfaces while a robust chassis and high strength mast design optimises capacity, visibility, and rigidity.

With the Pacesetter VSM™, all vehicle systems are managed electronically to optimise performance and increase reliability. CANbus wiring, sealed connectors and hall effect sensors reduce complexity for truck system communication.

For the driver, the truck is comfortable. The operator compartment has clear unobstructed foot space, an adjustable steering column, rear drive handle with horn, and is easy to access. Operators sit comfortably thanks to the full suspension seat and low whole-body vibration levels, while automotive-style pedals give precise low-speed control and smooth electronic inching. TouchPoint mini-levers integrated into the armrest provide hydraulic control and other key functions.

“Autospeed hydraulics help to maximise overall truck responsiveness and controllability. Plus, as there is no need to manually control the speed of lift motor during lifting, operators may be even more productive,” says Phil. “The Auto Deceleration System (ADS) helps reduce operator fatigue by bringing the truck to a controlled stop when not accelerating and the excellent through-mast visibility and overall rigidity can help boost driver confidence.”

To help match the performance of the truck to the specific application, wide hook-type carriages allow the fitting of a wide variety of forks and attachments and there are many other options and additional features available.

In the right application, this truck series is designed to deliver a low whole life Total Cost of Ownership with all the advantages of running and maintaining an electric truck, even in low hours operations. Although the initial costs of the truck, battery and charger is higher, payback is possible in as little as two years compared to an IC equivalent.

For more information, visit www.hyster.com.