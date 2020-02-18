Hyster® lift truck nominated for IFOY AWARD

The new Hyster® J60XNL forklift (referred to as J3.0XNL in Europe) has been nominated for this year’s IFOY AWARD (International Intralogistics and Forklift Truck of the Year). The new model has been selected as a finalist after a rigorous review of its technical innovations.

“This lift truck provides an exciting solution to some of our customers’ problems, so we are very pleased that it has been recognised as a leader by being shortlisted for this prestigious award,” says Martin Boyd, Vice President – Product Planning & Solutions for Hyster.

The J60XNL/J3.0XNL has been designed with the benefits of lithium-ion batteries in mind and offers advantages compared to a traditional lift truck design. For instance, a large open operator compartment provides operators greater ergonomics, a lower operator compartment eases ingress and egress, and a lower centre of gravity improves the feel of the truck on long runs and cornering.

Innovative chassis construction

“We were able to reduce the overall weight of the forklift by utilising the inherent advantages of lithium-ion. This allowed our engineers to optimise the chassis, while significantly improving acceleration and stability,” says Martin. “The lift truck is characterised by high efficiency and low operational costs.”

The efficient J60XNL / J3.0XNL features a maintenance-free lithium-ion battery that enables faster and more flexible charging compared to lead-acid batteries. It is possible to charge easily during breaks and achieve high productivity throughout multiple shifts. Thanks to its performance, the J60XNL / J3.0XNL model is particularly well-suited to heavy duty applications.

Emission-free operation

The new Hyster® forklift enables emission-free operation, as no gases are produced during the charging process. This also makes it suitable for use in operations with strict hygiene standards, such as those in the food and beverage industry or in pharmaceutical applications.

The truck is also both CE certified and FDA-compliant in accordance with US guidelines.

In February, all of the forklifts nominated for the IFOY AWARD will be tested by industry experts in Hannover, Germany at the IFOY “Test Camp”. An international jury of 29 logistics specialists and journalists will then test the devices and evaluate them. The results will be announced at the IFOY AWARD Night on 20th April 2020 as part of the Hannover Messe 2020 show.

Visit www.hyster.com