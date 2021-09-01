Hytera redefines business critical communications for the facilities sector

Hytera is proud to be an exhibitor at the Facilities Event which takes place from 7th to 9th September 2021 at the NEC Birmingham. With a theme based on business-critical communications, Hytera cements its commitment to providing innovative communications to this sector.

Visit Hytera’s booth to discover innovative solutions aimed at delivering on professional communications designed to give facilities managers access to technology that delivers on voice, video and data solutions for optimum operational efficiency, workflow management and enhanced worker safety.

Whatever the task or industry, good communications are essential for enabling FM teams to carry out their day-to-day operations efficiently and safely.

Visitors to the Hytera booth will receive live product demonstrations to understand value-added features and benefits such as instant group communications, workflow management, hands-free wireless operations, lone worker alarms and GPS location tracking.

Learn more about our solutions for facilities management.

Connect with Hytera's team of experts at Booth M128

Visit us at the Facilities Event 7th – 9th September

