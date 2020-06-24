Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe appoints new Head of Sales, Material Handling for Western Europe

HCEE (Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe) announces the appointment of Christopher Thompson as the new Head of Sales, Material Handling for the European market.

With extensive experience in the automotive and material handling business – ranging from sales, after-sales, rebranding, and dealer network development – HCEE welcome Christopher Thompson, who will further develop the company’s Material Handling business unit.

In close cooperation with Hyundai’s branches and European dealer network, Christopher Thompson will lead the European Sales department, including all Material Handling Area Sales Managers and the complete MH sales back office. He will be developing and implementing commercial strategies, with a focus on long-term partnerships, while securing HCEE’s sales objectives in Europe. UK born Christopher Thompson will be based at the European headquarters in Tessenderlo, Belgium.

Mr Sun Wook An, Head of Material Handling Division at HCEE commented on Christopher’s appointment, “Christopher Thompson brings a wide array of business industry experience with him. He will now head up the Material Handling sales business unit where he will manage and lead the European division.”

Mr Sun Wook An continued, “Europe remains one of the key focus areas for the global MH business in the coming years. A lot is changing in our industry and we are moving at a rapid pace. In addition to our leading Li-ion technology and the development of products meeting the stringent diesel Stage V requirements, Hyundai Material Handling has the added advantage of future technology sharing synergies with the wider Hyundai group of companies. We are happy to welcome Chris into our Hyundai family.”

Christopher Thompson said, “These are exciting yet challenging times. I look forward to strengthening and developing the Material Handling business unit together with my dedicated team and our network of passionate dealer partners across Europe. Together we will take Hyundai Material Handling Europe’s success to the next level.”