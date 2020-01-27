Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe wins Samoter Technical Innovation Award in the ‘Medium Wheel Loaders’ category

HL960A wheel loader – the start of a new series of wheel loaders

Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe (HCEE) scoops Samoter Technical Innovation Award, in the ‘Medium Wheel Loaders’ category, for the new HL960A wheel loader during the Samoter Innovation Award ceremony, held at the Hotel Due Torri in Verona on 23rd January.

Bringing the winning team to Italy!

The award-winning HL960A machine will take centre stage on the Hyundai booth at the Italian International Construction Equipment Trade Fair Samoter 2020, based in Verona. Visitors to the Hyundai booth will discover why this Stage V wheeled loader was awarded the Samoter Technical Innovation Award.

Exciting features for the next generation of wheel loaders

It comes as no surprise that the HL960A won this highly regarded award. The state-of-the-art machine is packed with high-end features and functions. The machine boasts many leading technological innovations – which include better fuel efficiency, enhanced safety, longer uptime and improved fleet management.

The birth of the new A-series: more than simply being Stage V compliant

The A-series stands for machines that comply with the European Stage V emission levels. Hyundai has driven product development to a level where it can proudly say it by far exceeds the market requirements to offer to its broad customer base a new range of machines delivering a maximum in performance, enhance productivity, add crucial safety features, improve uptime management and uptime of the machines while at the same time stay convenient for the operators – in short: the birth of the new A-series!

Key features and customer benefits of the HL960A

New Cummins engine platform – Stage V compliant and environmentally friendly

Power Smart Mode – Fuel efficient

Modified cabin interior & operator controls – High operator convenience: more comfort & less fatigue

Remote door control (optional) – Improved safety

AAVM camera system (optional) and Rear Radar System – Improved safety & visibility

New engine hood design – Improved safety & visibility

Axle, linkage & MCV improvement – Improved uptime & productivity

Experience “Moving You Further” with the HL960A

Commenting on the importance of the award, Nicolas Rousseau, Sales and Marketing Director, for the Construction Equipment division at HCEE, said: “It is a real honour to be awarded the technical innovation award by a selection of industry experts and journalists representing the most authoritative Italian and international publications in the construction equipment sector. It truly exemplifies what Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe stands for: it is synonymous with the customer’s experience when working with Hyundai, ranging from a top-notch machine and technology experience to the complete peace of mind thanks to the excellent dealer network, the great service provided and the strong spare parts availability throughout Europe. We are very grateful for this award and see it as a reward for our constant striving to move forward in terms of technology and comfort for our operators. Thank you so much for granting us this award!”.

Hyundai booth at Samoter 2020: Meet the Hyundai family!

Hyundai welcomes visitors to the booth. The new indoor look and feel of the booth is aimed at establishing and strengthening the Hyundai brand and increasing brand awareness. HCEE sees a lot of potential in the Italian market and has invested significantly in the set-up of a strong and dynamic dealer network. Staff members from Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe, Hyundai Headquarters Korea, product specialists, and the European dealer network look forward to welcoming visitors with an interest in Hyundai’s products.

Highlights on the booth include the award-winning HL960A, the 1-tonne mini excavator with a full electric option, the new Stage V products, and a photo booth. Hyundai customers are welcome in the hospitality area.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe can be found at Samoter in Hall 10, A1-B2 http://www.samoter.it/en