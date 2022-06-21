Hyundai adds articulated trucks to growing range

Hyundai Construction Equipment has introduced two articulated dump truck models to its rapidly expanding line of heavy construction and earthmoving equipment. The HA30A and HA45A have rated payloads of 28 tonnes and 41 tonnes respectively, providing an ideal haul truck match for Hyundai’s larger crawler excavators and wheeled loaders.

Features include:

• Equal weight distribution with sloping rear chassis frame delivers stability, by distributing more load on the centre of the machine, resulting in a low centre of gravity

• Tandem rear axle bogie for highest level of ground contact and best-in-class traction

• Innovative transmission concept results in shorter front chassis frame

• Articulation joint turning ring mounted close to front axle leads to equal load distribution front to rear and across the front axle during steering

• Spacious operator’s cab, with easy access from the front of the machine

Articulated Hauling

Hyundai Construction Equipment is entering the articular dump truck market with two models, that use proven, innovative design and technology to deliver high productivity and superior mobility on site. Aimed at the popular 30 and 45-tonne sectors, the HA30A and HA45A are built around a full-time six-wheel drive concept, with front and rear limited slip differentials and a longitudinal differential than can be manually locked, for maximum drive and traction on difficult terrain.

The trucks have a compact chassis design, to aid manoeuvrability, with a sloping rear frame and a front-mounted differential integrated into the ZF transmission, allowing for a shorter front frame section. This results in the smallest turning radius in the sector and outstanding stability. Self-levelling hydro-gas suspension on the front axle further supports a comfortable ride, delivering maximum tractability in tough ground conditions.

The turning ring is mounted in front of the chassis articulation point, resulting in an equal weight distribution to the front wheels in all driving situations, for increased stability and traction. Having equal weight distribution allows the operator to use the limited slip differentials with just a 45° locking value, maintaining drive to both front wheels even when steering.

The two rear axles employ a tandem bogie drive design, with a single central differential and twin internal gear drives on each side of the truck. These tandem reduction gearboxes rotate in total by almost 40°, allowing maximum oscillation of the rear axles to maintain ground contact on rough terrain. The single central differential increases ground clearance beneath the truck.

The HA30A and HA45A are equipped with a full hydraulic retarder, combined with an electronic engine brake as standard. This supports the oil-cooled wet disc brakes to achieve an extended service lifetime of up to 15,000 hours. A hydraulically-activated mechanical parking brake holds the machine when stationary. The trucks are supplied with a gradient meter, with flip-over protection and a Body Over Centre of Gravity function, to assist drivers when tipping and operating on rough terrain.

The sloping rear chassis section evenly spreads the load between the front and rear axles. The HA30A has a 16.8m3 heaped body capacity, that rises to 17.8m3 with a tailgate fitted. The larger HA45A offers a 24.4m3 heaped capacity, rising to 26.0m3 with a tailgate. Both dump bodies can be optionally heated by the engine exhaust gases, to prevent freezing and sticking of materials when operating in colder temperatures. Internal wear plates are available as an option for hard rock use.

Proven Powertrain

Hyundai has employed powerful EU Stage V-compliant Scania diesel engines to power both trucks. The HA30A uses a five-cylinder, 9.3-litre, DC9 turbocharged diesel, developing 375hp (276kW) and 1,876Nm of torque. The larger HA45A employs a six-cylinder, 12.7-litre DC13 diesel engine, producing a maximum 500hp (368kW) and 2,476Nm of torque.

Both engines drive through eight-speed ZF automatic transmissions, with integrated retarders. The torque converter has lock-up in all gears, reducing fuel consumption and increasing efficiency. Fuel, AdBlue diesel engine exhaust fluid and a standard auto-lube greasing system can all be easily accessed from ground level, for improved site safety. The engine canopy tilts forward for access to filters and fill points, while the complete cab structure can also be tilted towards the rear of the truck, to provide access for repair and maintenance.

Hyundai’s Himate telematic monitoring system is standard, with satellite and GSM connectivity, to reach the most inaccessible construction and mining sites across the world. This allows customers to remotely monitor productivity, fuel consumption, system warning and maintenance status, reducing unplanned downtime and improving fleet utilisation.

Comfort and Protection

With the most spacious ROPS/FOPS cab on the market, the Hyundai ADT features an ergonomic layout to the controls, which are easily reached from the high-quality air-suspended operator’s seat. The specification includes an MP3 and Bluetooth-compatible radio, USB charger, all-round safety rails and a foot rest. There is plenty of storage around the cab interior, with room for an optional cool/hot box and 12V power sockets for operator phones and other accessories. Full cab climate control is standard on both models and the cab boasts an internal sound level of just 72dB(A), for maximum comfort throughout the working day.

The sloping bonnet provides an excellent view to the front of the truck and there are sliding side windows with hand rails to the side of the seat. A comprehensive monitor panel provides an integrated payload meter, to prevent overloading and to record productivity. Diagnostic functions are included within the monitoring system and the operator can remotely check hydraulic and transmission oil levels from the cab. A gradient meter ensures that the truck is driven safely within its limits, while an integrated rear-view camera and large mirrors provide excellent all-round visibility, when reversing under an excavator or into the tipping area.

The Hyundai HA30A and HA45A articulated dump trucks provide an ideal excavating partner for a wide range of crawler excavators and wheeled loading shovels. Designed primarily for major earthmoving and muckshifting projects, highways construction and mine and quarry operations, Hyundai’s articulated haulers provide maximum drive and traction in the worst site conditions, maintaining all-year round productivity for the customer.

The two ADTs are the first visible sign of the new cooperation between Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe (HCEE) and Hyundai Doosan Infracore (HDI), since the purchase of the Doosan business last year by Hyundai Heavy Industries Group. HCEE and HDI now operate as separate divisions within Hyundai Genuine, maintaining their independent management and dealer network structures.

Further technological integration will create natural synergies between the two companies, in research and development, design, engineering, procurement and manufacturing, boosting profitability for the Group. The two companies will develop integrated platforms for excavators and wheeled loaders, while their individual sales power will be strengthened, through the marketing of complementary equipment.

www.hyundai-ce.eu