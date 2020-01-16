Hyundai Construction Equipment names Sungwoo Lee as new Managing Director for Europe

HCEE (Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe) announces the appointment of Sungwoo (SW) Lee as the new Managing Director with immediate effect. With over 20 years of service at the Hyundai group, SW Lee brings a longstanding international sales career to Europe. SW Lee replaces mister J.H. Chun who will return to Korea where he will lead the international marketing team of HCE (Hyundai Construction Equipment).

Growing profitable market share in Europe is key

Mr. Sungwoo Lee was officially appointed as the new Managing Director for HCEE in December 2019. Mister Lee is already very familiar with the European organization. Working as a Construction Equipment Sales Manager in the European subsidiary from 2005 till 2009, he has a good understanding of the dealer network, the European market requirements, and culture.

SW Lee will focus on a proactive sales strategy. By further growing the European dealer network, setting-up a key account management structure, and an advanced market-oriented product strategy, he plans to lead HCEE into gaining an increasingly profitable market share in the coming years.

SW Lee commented on his new appointment, he said, “At HCEE we are striving to become a top player in the worldwide Construction Equipment business. In a stabilizing European market, we wish to grow our market share in a sustainable and profitable way. Growth in our market share will lead to higher brand visibility. Growth in the quality and quantity of both our organisation and dealer network will be our primary goals to achieve this. We will continue to focus on the 3 E’s: Embrace our dealer network, Excel in what we do and Engage our internal teams.”