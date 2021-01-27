Hyundai distributor Taylor & Braithwaite expand sales territory

Hyundai has announced that Hyundai distributor, Taylor, and Braithwaite, based in Sandford in Cumbria, has expanded its territory to include, South Yorkshire. The new area is in addition to the company’s existing patch, which covers the rest of the Yorkshire areas, Lancashire, Cumbria, Durham, Northumberland, Dumfries and Galloway.

The change formed part of Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe’s strategy to realign dealer coverage in the UK, where South Yorkshire remained a ‘vacant territory’. T&B’s sales areas already encompassed the three other Yorkshire regions, therefore it made perfect business sense to add South Yorkshire to the company’s territory.

Tony Reeves, UK and Ireland sales manager said, “Taylor & Braithwaite is a high performing Hyundai construction equipment dealer. The company has an excellent sales provision in the Yorkshire areas and currently offers great service and sales support in the County. The territory expansion for T&B will give customers in the region improved accessibility and availability to the Hyundai range.”

Taylor & Braithwaite’s sales director, Ian Burton, commented on the expansion into South Yorkshire, he said, “This is a natural expansion of our territory. Bev Walker, our Yorkshire territory sales manager, has already built up many contacts within the Yorkshire region. Combined with our regional team of service engineers, I am extremely confident we can continue to support both existing and new customers throughout the lifetime of their machine purchased from Taylor & Braithwaite.”

Taylor and Braithwaite have over 50 years’ experience in supplying, servicing, and maintaining construction, recycling and agricultural equipment throughout the North of England and Scotland. The company was awarded the Hyundai dealership in 2010 and to date has sold more than 1000 machines to date. Most recently the business has developed further into the construction and recycling industries, which includes a partnership with vehicle dismantling attachment manufacturer, Powerhand, in combination with Hyundai excavators https://www.t-and-b.co.uk/manufacturer/vrs/ .

Taylor & Braithwaite’s expansion into South Yorkshire for Hyundai construction equipment was effective from 1st January 2021. Visit https://www.t-and-b.co.uk/ for further information.