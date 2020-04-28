Hyundai launch the HX300AL: A great addition to the A-Series line-up

Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe (HCEE) continues the roll-out of the A-series with the HX300AL, a 30-tonne Stage V-compliant crawler excavator. This new machine is the ideal workmate for infrastructure works and general construction. The HX300AL comes with a wide range of new technologies and services offering the operator a convenient, safe, efficient, and productive workhorse.

Advanced technologies for the modern jobsite

The HX300AL brings in a new era. Coming with a new engine platform (Stage V), a new hydraulic flow regulation, improved operator controls with 2D/3D machine guidance, new safety features, and improved uptime and productivity, this 30-tonne crawler excavator is ready to make its mark in the construction equipment industry.

Matrix of new Technology on the HX300AL

The HX300AL will incorporate some of Hyundai’s new technologies, which include:

EPIC or Electric Pump Independent Control. By controlling the pump’s regulation independently, the machine offers improved fuel efficiency and controllability.

or Electric Pump Independent Control. By controlling the pump’s regulation independently, the machine offers improved fuel efficiency and controllability. Auto Safety Lock prevents unintended operation/start of the excavator, which improves safety for the operator and on the job site.

prevents unintended operation/start of the excavator, which improves safety for the operator and on the job site. Eco guidance indicates ‘inefficient operation’ status to prevent energy losses (fuel consumption, hydraulic power) by inadequate working habits which is displayed on the machine cluster.

indicates ‘inefficient operation’ status to prevent energy losses (fuel consumption, hydraulic power) by inadequate working habits which is displayed on the machine cluster. MG/MC or Machine Guidance / Machine Control. Indicates the work status and automatically controls the attachment to assist the driver. MG displays the position of the bucket tip and assists the operator by the use of positioning guidance. MC will automatically take over the grading with the bucket tip or face and has an automatic stop control: up, down, forward, and cabin protection.

New Service Features on the HX300AL

Reducing Downtime

All A-series excavators will incorporate several new service features that have been developed and tested with the aim of improving machine uptime.

All-in-one exhaust after treatment with the Cummins engine: best-in-class solution

The HX300AL excavator benefits from Hyundai CE’s new engine platform, boasting a stage V-compliant Cummins engine with an innovative all-in-one exhaust after-treatment system, which combines a unique exhaust muffler – integrating the diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), the DEF injector (SCR) and a Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF). It is worth noting that the exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) has been removed, by further improving the other technologies. This results in a de-complexed, powerful, and environment-friendly solution – with increased reliability and easy maintenance – and most of all a reduced fuel consumption and lower operating cost.

Commenting on the HX300AL

“One of the standout features of the new HX series is named EPIC, and rightly so”, comments Peter Sebold, Product Specialist at HCEE. “The new Electric Pump Independent Control (or: EPIC) is an energy-saving technology that reduces the pump flow rate during levelling and truck loading operation by controlling the pump’s displacement individually.

Think next-level load sensing, fuel saving of up to 8% daily average and general all-round operator and owner satisfaction, that’s just another win for this highly anticipated machine”, explains Sebold.

Technical specifications HX300AL (available in L version, NL version, High Walker version with optional monoboom, 2-piece boom and long reach configuration)

Engine: Cummins B6.7 (Stage V)

Net Power: 194 kW / 264 hp

Operating weight: 30,200 kg up to 33,670 kg

Machine width / track width: 2,990 mm (NL-version) up to 3,400 mm (L-version and HW-version with 800 mm track shoes)

Max. digging depth: 8,030 mm (mono boom) / 14,740 mm (long reach)

Max. digging reach: 11,420 mm (mono boom) / 18,530 mm (long reach)

Tail swing radius: 3,120 mm

Bucket Breakout Force: (ISO)192,2 kN

Arm Digging Force: (ISO)190,2 kN

The HX300AL is now available at the HCEE dealerships.

