Hyundai launch the new A-series HX220AL excavator

Introducing the new A-series – the HX220AL is one of the first Stage V ready Hyundai machines. Packed with new technologies, excellent fuel efficiency, advanced machine controls and augmented uptime support, the new 22-tonne crawler excavator is what Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe (HCEE) describes as ‘a game changer’.

Advanced technologies for the modern jobsite

The HX220AL introduces a new era. Coming with a new engine platform (Stage V), a new hydraulic flow regulation, improved operator controls with 2D/3D machine guidance, new safety features, and improved uptime and productivity, this 22-tonne crawler excavator will leave its mark on the construction equipment industry.

Matrix of New Technology on the HX220AL

EPFC Auto Safety Lock Eco Guidance MG/MC HX220AL – Stage V x x x x Fuel efficiency x x Productivity x x Safety x x Convenience x

The HX220AL will incorporate some of Hyundai’s new technologies, which include:

EPFC or Electric Positive Flow Control. EPFC results in the improvement of fuel efficiency and controllability by a flow reduction technique for excavator operations.

or Electric Positive Flow Control. EPFC results in the improvement of fuel efficiency and controllability by a flow reduction technique for excavator operations. Auto Safety Lock prevents unintended operation/start of the excavator which improves safety.

prevents unintended operation/start of the excavator which improves safety. Eco guidance indicates ‘inefficient operation’ status to prevent fuel consumption by inadequate working habits which is displayed on the machine cluster.

indicates ‘inefficient operation’ status to prevent fuel consumption by inadequate working habits which is displayed on the machine cluster. MG/MC or Machine Guidance / Machine Control. Indicates the work status and automatically controls the attachment to assist the driver. The MG displays the position of the bucket tip. The MC will automatically control the grading with the bucket tip or face and will have an automatic stop control: up, down, forward and cabin protection.

New Service Features on the HX220AL

ECD MCD FOTA HCE-DT Monthly report HX220AL – Stage V x x x x x Uptime x x x x Manage x





Reducing Downtime

All A-series excavators will incorporate several new service features that have been developed and tested with the aim of improving machine uptime.

ECD (Engine Connected Diagnostics) will support the After Sales technicians and dealers with a diagnostics report (via e-mail, mobile, app or HiMATE, HCE’s own telematic system) on the engine performance. This results in an improved engine fault code monitoring and will ensure that the After Sales technicians arrive on site with the necessary tools to fix the error in one visit.

will support the After Sales technicians and dealers with a diagnostics report (via e-mail, mobile, app or HiMATE, HCE’s own telematic system) on the engine performance. This results in an improved engine fault code monitoring and will ensure that the After Sales technicians arrive on site with the necessary tools to fix the error in one visit. MCD (Machine Connected Diagnostics) enables the user to gather and analyse various data on the machine’s performance which has been indicated in HiMATE. This results in improved uptime.

enables the user to gather and analyse various data on the machine’s performance which has been indicated in HiMATE. This results in improved uptime. FOTA (Firmware Over The Air) allows for remote software updates for MCU (Machine Control Unit) and RMCU(Remote Machine Control Unit) , whenever there is a software update available in HiMATE. When starting the machine, the operator gets a notification stating he needs to install the updates for MCU and RMCU. When the operator has finished the installation the dealer administrator receives a confirmation.

allows for remote software updates for MCU (Machine Control Unit) and RMCU(Remote Machine Control Unit) whenever there is a software update available in HiMATE. When starting the machine, the operator gets a notification stating he needs to install the updates for MCU and RMCU. When the operator has finished the installation the dealer administrator receives a confirmation. HCE-DT is the Hyundai Construction Equipment offline equipment Diagnostics which provides troubleshooting information using HiMATE user authentication.

is the Hyundai Construction Equipment offline equipment Diagnostics which provides troubleshooting information using HiMATE user authentication. Monthly report (generated by HiMATE) – The report generated by HiMATE allows improved fleet management by sending monthly e-mail reports including a summary of the operation and the fuel consumption analysis.

All-in-one exhaust after treatment with the Cummins engine: best-in-class solution

The A-series stage V exhaust after-treatment is based on an all-in-one solution, which combines a unique exhaust muffler – integrating the diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), the DEF injector (SCR) and a Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF).

Importantly, the exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) could be removed, by further improving the other technologies. This results in a simple but powerful and environmentally-friendly solution – with increased reliability and easy maintenance – and most of all reduced fuel consumption and a lower operating cost.

Commenting on the HX220AL

Peter Sebold, Product Specialist at HCEE, comments: “The HX220AL kicks off the introduction of our new A-series – a range of machines with intelligent features, that will cater for the demand of our modern society for smart machines, clean machines, but still robust and productive powerhouses. And that is Hyundai’s strength – solid and unbreakable products.”

Technical specifications

Model HX220AL

Engine Cummins B6.7

Net Power 130 kW / 174 hp

Operating weight 22,100 kg

Machine width / track width 2,990 mm / 600 mm

Max. digging depth 6,730 mm

Max. digging reach 9,980 mm

Tail swing radius 2,890 mm

Bucket Breakout Force (ISO) 165 kN

Arm Digging Force (ISO) 116.1 kN

