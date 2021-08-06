Ian Hooley Haulage converts to Renault Trucks

Staffordshire-based Ian Hooley Haulage has taken delivery of a new, high-specification Renault Trucks C480 8×4 with day and night cab and insulated Tarmac tipper body by Aliweld.

Previously running competitor manufacturer vehicles for over 20 years, it was the service and back up support from Allports Group in Stoke-on-Trent and their recommendation of Renault Trucks that sparked the move.

Supplied by Allports Group, the new C480 is on the road 24 hours a day and has been added to the fleet for the owner-driver’s Tarmac work, joining one other used Renault truck employed on an Aggregate Industries contract.

High levels of satisfaction with the dealer, Allports Group, and disappointment with the existing competitor model led to the recommendation of the Renault Trucks C, as Ian Hooley explains: “I wasn’t happy with the competitor vehicle I was running and the team at Allports Group in Stoke-on-Trent persuaded me to try a new Renault truck; their support was fundamental to the new purchase.”

Ian Hooley continues: “Running a truck 24 hours a day requires an excellent back up service, Allports has never let me down, they are always around to help. So when they recommended I try the Renault Trucks C, I trusted their judgement.”

The new 13 litre engine C480 is fitted with an Optidriver AT2612F gearbox, providing a maximum torque of 2550 Nm, with 12 forwards and 3 reverse gears. The high specification vehicle has a wealth of additional extras including Alcoa Dura-Bright aluminium wheels, 4-point cab air suspension with ride-height control system, roof-mounted twin air horns, heated and ventilated seat with leather trim, electric windows, night heater, comfort air conditioning and leather steering wheel.

Additionally, the C480 is fitted with ROADPAD+ , an on-board assistant enabling the driver to listen to music, use their smartphone hands-free and manoeuvre safely thanks to the rear and side cameras. Navigation assistance from a truck-specific satnav system is also included.

Ian Hooley comments: “As I’m driving the C480 I’ve chosen a higher spec. I’ve previously had an 11 litre but I like the 13 litre and the extra power it provides, especially as the local terrain isn’t flat. I do very little motorway driving, the majority is on scenic A and B roads across the High Peak, Buxton, Derby, Shropshire, East and West Midlands. I also selected the most comfortable cab, the “Comfort Air Sprung Cab”, with full leather; as I have arthritis in my back, this riding position suits me best.”

The C480 has been out on the road and I am really happy with it so far. The fuel is improving as the engine beds in, it’s performing better than the competitor vehicle I was running, and I expect to see further improvement over time,” he concludes.

www.renault-trucks.co.uk