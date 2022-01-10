IC Express joins Palletline in a bid to boost growth

Bristol-based IC Express has joined Palletline, further extending its offering to reinforce its position as a market leader in the Southwest, whilst also helping the company enter its next phase of growth.

Established in 2003 by Managing Director Ian Crook, who at the time was running just a single vehicle, the company has since gone from strength to strength and now operates out of three sites in Bristol.

With a fleet of 30 vehicles and a staff headcount of 45, IC Express is able to offer a complete logistics solution with a wide range of specialties to its customers across Bristol, the UK and beyond.

Today, IC Express offer courier and local services, full and part loads, tail-lift services and storage as well as being a part of the Palletline network – with Ian very much still running the business hands on as he was when the business was first established.

High standards of service combined with a customer-centric approach has enabled Ian Crook to develop long-standing relationships with his customers and over time his business has enjoyed steady growth. Having established a strong client base predominately in the South-West, IC Express also has a nationwide haulage network built in the opening months of the pandemic in order to diversify the business’ offering.

Over the course of the pandemic IC Express also worked with the NHS delivering supplies and equipment to the Nightingale hospitals where they provided racking, flooring, building materials as well as face masks and medical equipment.

Although the company has previously been part of a pallet network, it was particularly attracted to Palletline as Ian believed it was the ‘best in the business’ as it provided a first-class, flexible service and consistently delivered on their promises.

IC Express were also keen to join the palletised distribution specialists and take advantage of the network’s nationwide operations in order to extend its service offering and help meet the growing needs of their customers as demand continues to remain high.

Ian believes that joining Palletline is the next natural step in IC Express’ progression as he looks to continue to drive growth within the business.

Managing Director Ian Crook said, “IC prides itself on delivering a seamless and professional service to its customers, many of which are long-standing and have been with us for many years.

“In just the first four weeks of us joining Palletline’s network we came to realise that not only do they share the same customer-centric ethos, but they go above and beyond the call of duty to ensure that we are able to deliver optimal service not only to us, but to our own customer base as well.

“Palletline is unique in so many ways not only in terms of the services provided, but the fact it delivers on those services. It is truly the Rolls Royce of pallet networks, and we believe that joining Palletline’s network will greatly facilitate our growth.”

https://www.palletline.co.uk