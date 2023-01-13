IET announces new Chief Executive and Secretary

Ed Almond has been announced as the new Chief Executive and Secretary (CES) of the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET).

Ed has worked at the IET for 21 years, having held the position of Director of Finance since 2006 and becoming interim CES last summer following Nigel Fine’s retirement. Ed is an IET Fellow and takes on the IET as a world-leading membership and learned society, driving forward its charitable purpose to engineer a better world and growing a worldwide membership of 155,000 people across 148 countries.

On his appointment, Ed said: “It is a tremendous pleasure for me to take on this role to lead the IET – it is a fantastic organisation and as a diverse home for engineering and technology, I know the importance of sharing our knowledge to help make better sense of the world and solve the challenges that matter.

“I’m really looking forward to continuing to work with our diverse network of members, volunteers and colleagues, building on our many achievements and further establishing the IET as a leading voice within the engineering and technology community and to wider society.

“My focus for this year includes driving forward our influence, knowledge and expertise to show the role that engineering and technology plays in the future of our society and planet, specifically in solving societal challenges.”

IET President, Professor Bob Cryan CBE, added: “Over the past nine months the IET has run an extensive and inclusive recruitment search, using executive search companies to find a CES that will lead us into our next chapter following Nigel Fine’s retirement last summer.

Following this process, I’m delighted to announce that Ed has been successful in the permanent appointment as CES with immediate effect.

“Alongside his extensive knowledge of the workings of the IET, Ed is truly passionate about our purpose. I very much look forward to continuing to work closely with him and the IET team over my remaining term in office to drive our ambitions forward as we continue to work to engineer a better world.”

The IET is a world leading professional membership organisation aiming to inspire, inform and influence the global engineering and technology community, as well as wider society. It supports and develops engineers throughout all stages of their career, aims to influence industry to embed engineering excellence and professionalism into everything they do and works to inspire the next generation of engineers. To find out more, please visit www.theiet.org/about.