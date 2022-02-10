iFollow at IntraLogisteX 2022

iFollow will be showcasing Its premium, slimline autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) at IntraLogisteX 2022, which takes place at the CBS Arena, Coventry on 29-30 March 2022. Frazer Watson, UK – Ireland Country Manager at iFollow, said: “IntraLogisteX provides the perfect opportunity to meet the iFollow team on Stand 130. We will be discussing the latest agile automated intralogistics techniques involving robots for a broad range of applications in different sectors including grocery, manufacturing and logistics. We look forward to meeting you there.”

Designed and made in France, iFollow’s AMRs have the flexibility to transport different storage units such as pallets, trolleys and roll cages. They also have the standout feature of being able to carry two roll cages at once in cold stores and ambient warehouses, making them an ideal productivity boosting solution for grocery logistics. In addition the robots are able to operate in temperatures from -25° C to +40°C without degradation of battery life and their robust build happily withstands travel on rough floors. Being just 17cm high – approximately half as tall as of other AMRs – gives the iFollow robot a further advantage in reducing overall height when carrying roll cages. Find out more from the iFollow team at IntraLogisteX stand 130.

For further information, visit: www.ifollow.fr.