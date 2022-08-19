ILS debut latest innovative Print & Apply Labelling Applicators at IMHX Show

One of the UK’s leading suppliers of automatic print and apply labellers, Industrial Labelling Systems (ILS), is showcasing its latest range of print and apply labelling machines at the IMHX show, held at the NEC in Birmingham on 6-8th September.

ILS will use the UK’s premier event for supply chain and logistic operations, to demonstrate both the new Evolabel FlexWipe™ XL Pallet Labelling system and the Quick Tamp print apply system – the first time both have been on display at a trade show in the UK.

Visitors to stand 5E61 will see a distinctly international presence, with both Evolabel and their Asia Pacific (APAC) partner, Matthews Intelligent Identification, attending the IMHX show with ILS. Together the businesses will highlight first-hand Evolabel’s philosophy of ‘simplicity in design’, demonstrating the success of the technology in the APAC region and using the show as an opportunity for sharing best practises at a global level.

The demonstration of the FlexWipe™ XL will highlight how dual stacked pallets at variable heights can be labelled, thanks to the revolutionary motorised stand, which can move up to 1.6 meters. Built around two independent motorised arms, which can move both horizontally and vertically, the unrivalled system can quickly label three sides of a double stacked pallet, and then validate the barcode, all without having to halt production.

The Quick Tamp print apply system will also be shown, which is proving ideal for in-line labelling requirements of e-commerce and logistics customers due to its speed and ability to apply labels on the fly at various heights, removing a previous bottleneck for many operations.

Denis Brett, Managing Director at ILS said; “IMHX is the perfect show for us to demonstrate how print and apply labelling technology has evolved to meet the needs of today’s logistics and warehouse sector.

“We’re very excited to be exhibiting for the first time with both Matthews and Evolabel and to have the opportunity to present our range of customised, scalable label solutions that make ILS a trusted partner for warehouse and logistics applications worldwide. And we look forward to welcoming visitors to see our labelling technology up close and how we can revolutionise their operations.”

With Matthews noting huge popularity particularly in the APAC region for both the FlexWipe™ XL and Quick Tamp, it is the ability to improve manufacturer efficiency, mitigate risk and eliminate waste for leading retailers, 3PLs and distributors, including the likes of DHL Australia that is proving a winning combination.

“The simplicity in design means that the Evolabel applicators are the ideal solution for distribution centres and warehouses that need a small footprint, accuracy and speed – all while operating on the fly and at variable heights,” said Braydon Cocks, Product Specialist at Matthews Intelligent Identification.

“I’m delighted to be supporting ILS at this leading show, sharing our insight and demonstrating how businesses such as ours are leading the way for today’s global labelling needs.”

In addition to having a stand at IMHX, ILS will also be taking part in Wednesday’s Power Pitch session in the Solutions Theatre, highlighting how the FlexWipe is the future of print & apply labelling in logistics. Phil Molloy, ILS’s Business Development Manager will outline how the FlexWipe’s small footprint, fast operation, and safety standards in labelling, together with its ability to work in sub-zero environments, make it the perfect choice for labelling as they hope to win the pitch against four other businesses in the sector.

www.ilsystems.co.uk

More About ILS

Established in 2002, ILS has grown to become one of the UK’s leading suppliers of automatic print and apply labellers for a variety of industries including food and drink, pharma and healthcare, automotive, e-commerce and logistics. Its wide portfolio of products includes pallet labellers, outer case and tray labellers, large character inkjet marking, and barcode inspection and validation systems

ILS operates from an 11,000sq ft facility in Middleton, near Manchester. As well as the company’s extensive UK customer base, which features leading names such as ASOS and Adidas, sales have extended across the world to Europe, the USA, South Africa and Australasia.

In addition, ILS offers an in-house label manufacturing facility for the production of plain white label stock and LPN (license plate number) labels for the fashion industry. Together with the availability of machine consumables such as ink and thermal transfer ribbons, this provides a single-source supply for customers’ print and labelling requirements.