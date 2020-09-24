RUD lifting and lashing points
IMCA LIFTING & RIGGING WEBINAR

IMCA Lifting & Rigging webinar – 1st October 2020

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) is holding a Lifting & Rigging webinar on 1 October 2020 with the theme ‘Crane Systems: Offshore Lifting’.

This online event, hosted by IMCA’s Lifting & Rigging Committee, provides an opportunity for IMCA Members to participate in an event dedicated to key aspects of lifting and rigging.

This webinar will look at:

  • Work programme – IMCA’s Lifting & Rigging Committee
  • Interpreting Crane Capability – An Operator’s Perspective
  • Offshore and Subsea Cranes – including digital innovations
  • The Stability Frame – innovation in offshore wind turbine installation
  • Offshore lifting at height – offshore wind turbine construction/maintenance

Speakers and panellists are from IMCA Member companies including Subsea 7 and NOV, Saipem and Van Oord and the webinar will be chaired by David Cannell of TechnipFMC.

Mark Ford, pictured, IMCA Technical Director explained:
“IMCA has been hosting popular Lifting & Rigging events regularly since 2005 and was scheduled to do so earlier this year, however like many events the forum was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We decided to maintain communication with Members by hosting a webinar. The committee reviewed key topics identified as areas of interest by previous attendees and agreed to focus on the core subject of Crane Systems.”

Who attends?

This two-hour webinar is free to attend and should be of interest to representatives from subsea contractors, offshore crane designers/manufacturers, equipment suppliers, crane training and academic institutions. Representatives of wind turbine contractors. And anyone with a keen interest in lifting and rigging activities and associated technical innovations.

Attendees will have the opportunity of participating in Q&A sessions.

The full programme is online on the IMCA website at https://www.imca-int.com/events/lifting-rigging-webinar. Those interested in attending should register here. Any queries related to this event please contact events@imca-int.com

