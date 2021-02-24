IMHX 2021 pivots to week-long digital event: IMHX Connect

This year’s International Materials Handling Exhibition (IMHX 2021) will be delivered as a virtual event with the physical show returning in September 2022.

The show’s organisers, Informa Markets and the British Industrial Truck Association (BITA), described the decision to reposition IMHX 2021 as “necessary given current restrictions” but one “that opens a world of new opportunities for participants.”

Rob Fisher, Group Director IMHX, said: “Virtual events and their platforms have grown in effectiveness over the last year and now play a vital role when it comes to generating qualified, in-market, sales leads. IMHX Connect (13-17 September 2021) will harness best-in-class platforms to deliver an engaging series of industry updates and technology briefings along with the opportunity for visitors to build relationships with industry-leading intralogistics solution providers.”

Tim Waples, Director of BITA and Chief Executive of the UK Materials Handling Association (UKMHA), added: “Given the uncertainty and disruption that Covid-19 continues to create we felt that a prompt decision, regarding the hosting of IMHX 2021, was required. By acting decisively, we have been able to provide exhibitors and visitors with plenty of notice so that they can adapt their plans accordingly.”

Fisher concluded: “IMHX is organised by the industry for buyers of intralogistics equipment and solutions. The relationship we have with BITA provides us with strategic insights and the ability to judge the mood and appetite of participants. Exhibitors share our vision for IMHX and are supportive of our decision to delay the physical event until 2022. The launch of IMHX Connect is exciting, it adds to our reach and audience engagement opportunities and complements our plans for when we return to the NEC with the full IMHX Experience in September 2022.”

For further information regarding IMHX Connect please visit https://www.imhx.net/en/connect.html