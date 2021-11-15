IMHX is back – and it’s live!

Next September sees the return of IMHX – the UK’s premier logistics solutions and intralogistics technology event. IMHX 2022 will open for business at the NEC, Birmingham, on 6th September 2022 and will showcase the developments that are reshaping the post-pandemic global logistics industry over three days.

IMHX 2022 event director, Rob Fisher, commented: “Nothing compares with the power of face-to-face meetings and the opportunity to engage with product demonstrations and interactive displays that a ‘live’, in-person event provides.”

“IMHX 2022 will be the essential gathering place for UK logistics professionals to reconnect with the industry, stay ahead of supply chain trends and source the latest storage and handling solutions from some of the world’s most innovative and influential manufacturers and suppliers.”

The opportunity to see working demonstrations of the latest automated handling technology – from entry level solutions to fully automated warehouse systems – is certain to be one of the main attractions of IMHX 2022.

“Interest in warehouse automation has been growing exponentially over several years and the impact of Brexit and the pandemic on the availability of picking staff, forklift drivers and other warehouse personnel has driven demand for the automated guided vehicles, autonomous vehicles and other forms of robotics to new levels,” said Rob Fisher.

IMHX 2022 will also be the place to examine the advanced lift truck power sources, such as lithium-ion batteries and hydrogen fuel cells, that are remodelling the way that many companies operate their intralogistics processes.

Rob Fisher commented: “With heightened environmental concerns, the market for low – or zero – emission fuel technologies is growing significantly and many of the companies at the forefront of the low emission lift truck revolution will be highlighting their latest models at IMHX 2022.”

Meanwhile, with the sustained growth of e-commerce driving demand for specialist order fulfilment services, IMHX 2022 is well placed for visitors to compare order picking systems, packaging technology and parcel sortation solutions.

With over 25,000 sq ft of exhibition space, IMHX 2022 enjoys cross-industry support from the UK’s leading logistics industry associations and trade bodies, including: Automated Material Handling Systems Association (AMHSA), the UK Materials Handling Association (UKMHA); and the UK Warehousing Association (UKWA).

Dave Berridge, Secretary of AMHSA, commented: “As the world realigns post-pandemic, vibrant business events like IMHX 2022 will provide vital meeting places for logistics professionals to reconnect and discover new ways of improving their businesses.”

Clare Bottle, CEO of the UK Warehousing Association, said: “IMHX is a melting pot for all elements of the third party logistics, supply chain planning and materials handling industries. It is the perfect place to connect manufacturers and suppliers of a host of products and services with the organisations that have the most to gain from them.”

UK Materials Handling Association CEO, Tim Waples, said: “A visit to IMHX is always a great chance to see the complete range of materials handling equipment, from conventional fork lift trucks and pallet movers to state-of-the-art intralogistics solutions, all under one roof. This is a wonderful opportunity to understand how modern technology can integrate with conventional handling solutions to deliver the operational benefits supply chain bosses are looking for.”

Rob Fisher added: “We’ve got lots of exciting plans for IMHX 2022 which will ensure that every aspect of the event is relevant for the challenges and opportunities presenting themselves to companies in the logistics and supply chain sectors today.

”The past 18 months or so has been an extremely challenging time for everyone, so it will be great to be back at the NEC and I look forward to safely welcoming visitors and exhibitors alike to an event where it is certain that a lot of business will be done.”

IMHX 2022 is co-owned by Informa Exhibitions and the UK Materials Handling Association (formerly BITA – the British Industrial Truck Association).

For details of IMHX 2022 stand availability and prices please contact Rob Fisher by telephone on +44 7818 514470 or by email at rob.fisher@informa.com