IMHX gets back to business following Government’s events announcement

The British Industrial Truck Association (BITA) and Informa Markets – joint owners of IMHX, the UK’s largest logistics and supply chain event – have welcomed the Government’s decision to allow business events and exhibitions to recommence in England from October 2020.

The UK Government has also endorsed the “All Secure Standard” – a risk assessment framework for the safe delivery of live events, produced in cooperation with Informa Markets, other leading organisers and the event industry’s trade bodies. The framework highlights the practical steps that should be taken to ensure exhibitions can operate safely and efficiently.

Watch the full video of Informa’s AllSecure Standard here

IMHX Director, Rob Fisher, commented: “ The fact that exhibitions and events are returning to the business landscape is very exciting news. Now just over a year away, IMHX 2021 will provide a welcome opportunity for exhibitors to showcase their new products and services to professionals working in the vitally important and rapidly expanding logistics and supply chain sectors. The show is perfectly timed to help the UK logistics community get back to business-as-usual.”

James Clark, Secretary General of BITA, added: “During the Covid-19 emergency, many live events have been cancelled or postponed. Trade shows will always play a vital role in connecting business communities and once this crisis passes, major events such as IMHX will be one of the catalysts to reinvigorate the economy.”

The venue for IMHX 2021 – Birmingham’s NEC – has also announced details of a set of measures that it is taking to ensure the safety of exhibitors and visitors alike. These include enhanced venue sanitization, the introduction of social distancing measures throughout the facility as well as test and trace technology using up-to-the-minute data.

Ian Taylor, Acting Managing Director of NEC Group Conventions & Exhibitions, said: “We are extremely excited to be hosting events again at the NEC. There is pent up appetite from buyers and suppliers to meet face to face and there is no better place than an exhibition to do this.”

Rob Fisher added: “We are optimistic that following this October’s return of live exhibitions and the safety measures implemented by venues such as the NEC, the public will feel increasingly reassured about attending live events and confidence will be fully restored long before IMHX 2021 opens its doors.”

IMHX 2021 is the UK’s largest logistics exhibition and takes place at the NEC, Birmingham from 14th – 16th September 2021.