Whittan at IMHX 2022

IMHX is back live for 2022 and Whittan, a leading manufacturer of storage solutions, will be there with our biggest and best display ever! Visit us on Stand 5F55 to experience the wide range of solutions available from our industry leading brands Link51, LinkLockers, HiStore, Probe, Polypal UK, Apex and LinBins.

IMHX 2022 opens for business at the NEC, Birmingham, between the 6th and 8th of September 2022 and will showcase the developments that are reshaping the post-pandemic global logistics industry.

Sustainability is a big part of IMHX this year. Exhibitors are being encouraged to eliminate waste by reusing and recycling anything they use for the exhibition. As the UK’s largest manufacturer and supplier of storage systems Whittan’s stand will be constructed from our UK manufactured products, allowing you to see with your own eyes the quality and durability of our solutions. Enhancing our sustainability credential even further, once the show has finished everything used in making the stand will go back into our factory to be reused!

Visit Whittan on Stand 5F55 and you can speak to one of our experts, who will be on hand throughout the day to discuss your specific requirements. You will also see first-hand the wide range of solutions available from Whittan, which have been installed in all sectors and industries for over 70 years.

This includes our extensive range of pallet racking which is custom designed in a wide range of sizes and capabilities including wide and narrow aisle, drive-in and dynamic storage. While our shelving has been designed to meet different load capacities and work in even the smallest of spaces. Both storage solutions can be designed to include anything from a few simple bays all the way through to a multi-tier structure.

You might be interested in our modular range of LinkLockers that can be cleverly designed to fit your space and adapt as your requirements change. If you’re looking to maximise every inch of your space, then you might look at one of our mezzanine solutions which can create usable floor space and work in harmony with our other storage solutions. All of our systems are supported by our range of storage accessories that aim to maximise the capabilities of your equipment, optimise stock control and increase picking efficiency.

Quality comes as standard with Whittan, and our solutions designed and manufactured to British standard requirements, SEMA Codes of Practice and British Safety Council Certifications and are also Made in Britain. To top it off we have recently been awarded the industry leading Alcumus SafeContractor accreditation.

Richard Moss, Whittan’s Chief Sales Officer, comments “IMHX is the perfect opportunity for companies to connect with some of the leading industry suppliers and experts working within the UK. With over 70 years’ worth of experience Whittan are equipped to help you increase efficiency, optimise productivity and enhance the future of your business. By visiting Whittan at IMHX 2022, you get the chance to speak to one of our industry leading experts who can work with you to understand your requirements and guide you towards the best storage solution for your business.“

Rob Fisher, IMHX Group Director, said “The team and I are delighted to welcome the Whittan Group to IMHX 2022, which returns this September as the UK’s premier showcase of logistics solutions, products and services. With no less than 70 years of experience in providing innovative, game-changing storage solutions through seven well-known industry brands, The Whittan Group will no doubt prove to be of high interest to the thousands of logisticians, leaders and professionals already signed up to attend this year’s event.”

If you’re coming to IMHX 2022 why not register for free by visiting https://registration.gesevent.com/survey/2869hrd7bdgrm