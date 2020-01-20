Impact appoints new dealer as part of London expansion

Impact Handling, the leading material handling specialist, has appointed Radnes Services as its official dealer for London and the surrounding areas. Radnes will now offer the full Impact portfolio of premium brands, led by the acclaimed Cat® range of lift trucks and warehouse equipment.

The move sees Impact further strengthen its support capabilities for customers with operations across London and the South East.

Peter Woodhouse, Business Development Manager at Impact says: “Impact has enjoyed a close working relationship with Radnes for some time now, and with clear synergies between the businesses we are delighted to announce their appointment as an official Impact dealer. It represents an important step in Impact’s commitment to expansion across the south east and will support the current strong growth we are seeing.”

Radnes, founded in 1973, has grown to be a leading supplier of material handling equipment across the London and South East region out of its Croydon base. Having built a strong reputation for service excellence, it now provides equipment sales, hire, maintenance, support services and training across a diverse range of industries and sectors.

Kevin McMorrow, Director at Radnes comments: “We are proud to be cementing our partnership with Impact through our appointment as an official dealer. Representing a world-class premium brand, in the form of CAT, enables us to elevate the quality of our offering to a new level. It really is great news for our customers, who will also benefit from the backing of Impact’s nationwide infrastructure, as well as its huge investment in equipment and parts inventory.”

Mr McMorrow continues “In Impact we are now working with a partner who shares our understanding of the importance of minimising unscheduled engineer call outs, yet who also, like us, successfully delivers first time fix rates in the very high nineties when the unforeseen does occur.”

Radnes will now also be able to offer its customers machines from Impact’s used and fully approved refurbished equipment programmes.

The partnership additionally sees Radnes invest in a comprehensive new short-term hire fleet, consisting entirely of the latest generation of Cat diesel and electric lift trucks and warehouse equipment. All of which will be available for immediate hire.

https://www.radnes.com