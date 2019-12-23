Impact Handling Splash Out with a Trime X-SPLASH Wash Bay

The pristine presentation of their state-of-the-art CAT Forklifts is an important factor for material handling specialists, Impact Handling.

The company began their search online to seek out a cleaning solution that wouldn’t involve any excavations or permanent connections, whilst ensuring they complied with all UK Environmental Acts.

The result of their investigations was the discovery of the Trime X-SPLASH Wash Bay.

The X-SPLASH is an ecological, flexible cleaning system for most types of plant and machinery. The X-SPLASH will help to prevent soil pollution and contamination of drains from oil, grease and other chemical contaminants commonly associated with the regular cleaning of site equipment. The cleaning area is connected to the rear solids collection tank section, which recycles the water through a system of filters, which means that all heavy solids are safely contained and easily removed. From here the dirty water is pumped into the filtration tank where a series of filters removes smaller solid particulates, hydrocarbons and oils. Easy access to both the solids collection tank and filtration tank ensures all contaminates are disposed of properly.

Trime UK have calculated that using an X-SPLASH Wash Bay will save an annual amount of approximately £4,200 in water charges, with a consequential reduction in water usage of 1,317,600 litres annually. The X-SPLASH Wash Bay can be dismantled, moved and re-erected in a few hours.

Commenting on this purchase, Glynn Holland Impact Handling’s Equipment Preparation Manager said, “We began our search for a wash bay in earnest earlier this year. From looking at the Trime website, it appeared that the X-SPLASH had all the attributes we were seeking. The X-SPLASH is now up and running and in use almost daily.”

The X-Splash’s sustainable qualities have been formally recognised by the being a recipient of a Green Apple award. These awards are organised by The Green Organisation, an international, independent, non-political, non-profit environment group dedicated to recognising, rewarding and promoting environmental best practice around the world.

Established in 1985, Impact Handling has grown to become one of the leading independent providers of material handling equipment in the UK. They supply the most comprehensive range of premium materials handling equipment available for purchase or long and short-term rental – supported by a network of 250+ engineers strategically situated across the UK.

Trime has significant experience in supplying a range of sustainable equipment to the UK equipment machinery markets. The Trime manufacturing plant is based in Cassinetta di Lugagnano, near Milan and the Trime UK is situated in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.