Improve your traction on snow & icy roads with RUD Automatic Snow Chains

Instant Safety at the flip of a switch from the driver’s seat

With temperatures set to fall over the coming months the risk of driving in snow and ice is something you should be prepared for. It is essential your fleets and vehicles are ready and able to get to their destinations regardless of the weather conditions.

It is easy to end up in an unwanted situation where you and your vehicle are stranded on snow or ice and are in need of extra traction to assist you safely on your way. This is when an Automatic Snow Chain System should be a necessity.

RUD Automatic Snow Chain Systems, ROTOGRIP have been specifically designed for commercial and emergency vehicles. The automatic snow and ice chain is deployed with just a flip-of-a-switch from the driver’s seat, while the vehicle is in motion. Simply switch on when the weather becomes dangerous and off when the road is clear of snow and ice.

The benefits of Automatic Snow Chains are indispensable, offering immediate safety at the flip of a switch, reduces installation time and downtime stuck at the side of the road.

RUD Automatic Chains can be used across a range of vehicles from road haulage, buses, public transport and emergency service vehicles. The chain comes with pre-tensioned springs which lay the chain strands under the tyre evenly; making driving on chains a much smoother process benefitting the system and the tyres.

RUD Automatic Snow Chains getting you there when you need to regardless of the weather

Tel: 01227 276 611 Email: Katie.marshall@rud.co.uk www.rud.co.uk