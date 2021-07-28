In memoriam: Craig Morelli

It is with immense sadness that LEEA (the Lifting Equipment Engineers Association) learned of the loss of our dear colleague and friend, Craig Morelli who sadly passed away on Sunday 11th July after a short illness.

Craig joined LEEA on the 19th September 2011 as a Training Officer, directly from his successful career in the British Army in which he served his Queen and country for 24 years. Craig’s latest role was as LEEA’s Compliance & Quality Manager, overseeing our Accredited Training Scheme and training operations.

Craig was a consummate professional; meticulous and conscientious in every role that he performed successfully. Many lifting equipment professionals around the world have been trained and mentored by Craig over the years. He was passionate about our industry and rightly, was extremely proud of his role in lifting standards and increasing safety.

Craig will be missed enormously by all of us. We will recognise and celebrate the immense contributions he has made, and he will always be very fondly remembered. Our thoughts and prayers are with Craig’s wife, Maxine, and his family at this very sad time.

