Inaugural Cold Chain Sustainability Awards: Winners announced

The winners of the inaugural Cold Chain Sustainability Awards were revealed yesterday (15 March 2023) at a presentation as part of the Cold Chain Federation’s Climate Summit at Warwick University.

Cold Chain Federation Chief Executive Shane Brennan said: “Our industry is making great strides towards a sustainable future through innovation, collaboration and serious investment into improving energy efficiency and reducing emissions. The Cold Chain Federation is delighted to recognise and celebrate the businesses, facilities and individuals leading the way with the new Cold Chain Sustainability Awards. The standard of entries in all categories was exceptionally high and we congratulate all those shortlisted as well as the winners for their important and industry-leading contributions towards tackling the challenges of climate change.”

Among the nine awards presented were the Sustainable Cold Storage Operator of the Year award which was won by DFDS; the Sustainable Cold Chain Transport Operator of the Year award which was won by Martin Brower; and the Cold Chain Sustainability Champion of the Year award which was won by Joanne Moore on behalf of The P&M Group.

Ian Woodward of DFDS said: “It’s fantastic to receive this award and this recognition for the hard work of the team, and the investment and focus from the business on reducing our impact on the planet.”

Joanne Moore of The P&M Group said: “When you work so hard on something, sometimes you don’t realise what you have achieved until you put it all together. We’re really pleased we entered and honoured to be chosen. It’s been such a team effort, everyone has been on board.”

The Cold Chain Climate Summit (sponsored by Blue Cube, ISD Solutions and Zestec) saw more than 200 delegates gather to explore the challenges and opportunities for the UK’s cold storage and distribution industry in tackling and adapting to climate change. Speakers and delegates at the Summit discussed themes including emerging low-carbon technologies, the direction of policy and regulation, and the impacts of global cold chain inequality; and Regional Vice President of Lineage Logistics Claire Walters gave insights into Lineage’s action on climate change.

Northern Ireland based operator Interfrigo won the award for Medium Cold Store of the Year in the Energy Efficiency Leader Category.

Ross Reed, founder and chair of Interfrigo, said: “I’m very proud Interfrigo has been recognised nationally as leading the way in energy efficiency. During the Covid pandemic, we invested £7.1 million in our multipurpose cold chain facility to cater for a wider range of customers and their specific needs. This included a 50,000 square foot extension to our facility, and we decided to reduce our energy consumption by converting to 100% renewable energy supply. We now have one of the most advanced facilities in the UK, supporting the local and national economy and we are very grateful to the people that supported us along the way, especially our team.”

The full list of Cold Chain Sustainability Awards winners is:

Energy Efficiency: Small Cold Store of the Year 2023 (<25,000m3): F W Mansfield & Son: Nickle Farm

Energy Efficiency: Medium Cold Store of the Year 2023 (25,000m3 – 100,000m3): Interfrigo: Antrim, Northern Ireland

Energy Efficiency: Large Cold Store of the Year 2023 (>100,000m3): Fowler Welch: Spalding

Energy Efficiency: Distribution Centre of the Year 2023: Sainsbury’s: Waltham Point

Innovation of the Year – Transport: Marshall Fleet Solutions: Titan Solar Recovery System

Innovation of the Year – Cold Storage: Carrier: PowerCO2OL S

Sustainable Cold Storage Operator of the Year 2023: DFDS

Sustainable Cold Chain Transport Operator 2023: Martin Brower

Cold Chain Champion 2023: Joanne Moore on behalf of The P&M Group

