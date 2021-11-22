Increased range for the All-Electric Renault Trucks Master Z.E.

The all-electric Renault Trucks Master Z.E. has been equipped with new 52kWh batteries. This capacity increases the vehicle’s effective range up to 190km.

Strengthening Renault Trucks’ Z.E. line-up from 3.1 – 26 tonnes, the latest Renault Trucks all-electric vehicle is the ideal work tool for professionals operating in urban environments and will be available in its 52 kWh version from spring 2022.

New batteries for a greater range and faster charging times

The battery storage capacity of the Renault Trucks electric Master has been increased from 33 to 52 kWh. This new capacity extends the vehicle’s City Cycle range up to 244km under WLTP regulations, with an anticipated real world range of up to 190km. With a fast charger, the Renault Trucks Master Z.E. is now 80% charged in 2 hours and reaches full charge in just 3 hours.

A vehicle perfectly suited to urban deliveries

With zero emissions in use, the Renault Trucks Master Z.E. is ideal for entering city centres, even in urban areas with traffic restrictions.

In addition, the Renault Trucks Master Z.E. enables drivers to operate in cities quietly and efficiently.

The electric vehicle is equipped with special features such as reversing cameras and a blind spot mirror. The Renault Trucks Master Z.E. is supplied with the Z.E. Voice alert system which warns pedestrians of the vehicle’s approach when it is travelling at less than 30 km/h.

The Renault Trucks electric Master is available in 3 models (van, chassis cab and platform cab), in addition to the wide range of approved conversions including minibus, MEWP and OptiTipper. Available in 8 versions (3 lengths and 2 heights), the vehicle is guaranteed for three years or 160,000 km and the battery guaranteed for 8 years or 160,000 km.

The Renault Trucks Master Z.E. completes the manufacturer’s range of all-electric trucks, which includes the 16-tonne D Z.E., the 18-tonne D Wide Z.E. and the 26-tonne D Wide Z.E.

Red EDITION: the professionals’ choice

Like its diesel counterpart, the electric Master is marketed under the Red EDITION name, an exclusive trademark for Renault Trucks commercial vehicles, and comes equipped with specification designed around the professional operator.

Through Red EDITION, Renault Trucks places its HGV expertise and the density of its distribution and repair network at the service of its commercial vehicle customers. The manufacturer offers its customers the guarantee of a service tailored to the needs of transport professionals, including expert technicians in the maintenance and repair of all types of truck, rapid vehicle pick-up at extended times to suit drivers’ schedules, a 24/7 roadside assistance.

Technical characteristics of the Renault Trucks Master Z.E.

– GVW: 3.1t and 3.5t

– Electric engine with a power of 57 kW

– Maximum torque: 225 Nm

– Maximum speed: 100 km/h

– Energy storage: 52 kWh lithium-ion batteries

– WLTP City cycle range: 244 km

– Effective range: up to 190 km