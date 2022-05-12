Individual Excellence takes centre stage at Hire Awards

A record number of entries for individual awards was the backdrop to the much-anticipated return of the Hire Association Europe Event Hire Association (HAE EHA) Hire Awards of Excellence 2022, held on Saturday May 7th at Grosvenor House, London.

The awards, supported by a number of valued sponsors, provided a platform to celebrate in person again the outstanding achievements of hire and supply companies across the UK’s plant, tool, equipment and event hire industries. After the huge challenges posed by the COVID pandemic, the occasion provided a united front for members coping with rising energy costs, supply chain difficulties and staff shortages.

With entertainment provided by the razor-sharp wit of host, stand-up comedian and writer Jo Caufield of Mock the Week and Have I Got News for You, recognition was given to individuals and businesses that have consistently stood out from the crowd by achieving some of the highest standards in the industry.

Two of the most sought-after accolades within the plant, tool, equipment and event hire sectors are Young Apprentice of the Year which went to Louis Derome of Speedy Services, while Ryan Boden of Sunbelt Rentals was named Apprentice of the Year. Steven Jones of MHM Group carried off both the Workshop Manager and Hire Achiever of the Year titles, and commented: “After many wonderful years working in the industry I’ve met some inspiring people and made some lifelong friends who keep me motivated to continue to learn and grow.”

Travis Perkins Tool Hire won the first-ever Diversity & Inclusion Initiative award, while Point of Rental Software was presented with the Hire Industry Supplier of the Year award. A full list of winners in the 16 categories follows.

HAE EHA’s CEO Paul Gaze commented: “It has been incredibly challenging for many within our sector. But the one thing we all know about hire and rental is its resilience. Our sponsors have played a major part in making the Hire Awards such a huge success. There has been a record number of entries which far exceeded the number ever received before. This gave the judges some difficult decisions, especially when selecting the winners.”

Chairman of HAE EHA, Neil Bravery, said: “It’s wonderful to have the event back. Congratulations to all the finalists. Our industry certainly gives opportunity to those who want to succeed. Many successful hirers have started on the bottom rung of hire and worked their way up to either running depots or their own company.”

President and outgoing Chair, Brian Sherlock, who accepted the Outstanding Contribution to Hire Award on behalf of the Main Board and members of the association, added: “I was honoured to receive the Outstanding Contribution to Hire Award. I appreciate the support of the many colleagues, suppliers and customers I have worked with throughout my career in hire. Our ability to keep our sector working as an essential supplier and to influence government on the practicalities of trading demonstrates why 3,500 hire businesses rely on the support of the Association.”

The awards, which are highly valued and respected throughout the hire industry, encourage companies and individuals to demonstrate how they have successfully met the stringent criteria laid down by the association. Many members of the association and across the hire sector are providing aid and humanitarian support to assist the people of Ukraine in their time of need. This further illustrates that, by pulling together, hire businesses can make a positive difference during challenging times.

The winners of this year’s awards are as follows:

Website of the Year – sponsor Niftylift – Genquip Groundhog

Best Use of New Media – sponsor JCB Sales – Niftylift

Catalogue of the Year – sponsor Warners Group Publications – HSS Hire

Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiative – sponsor inspHire – Travis Perkins Tool Hire

Best Sustainability & CSR Initiative – sponsor Travis Perkins – Vp Brandon Hire Station

Hire Industry Product of the Year – sponsor The Hire Exchange – Cube Modular (Modular Foldable Portable Buildings)

Hire Industry Supplier of the Year – sponsor BTE Plant Sales – Point of Rental Software

SafeHire Plant Tool & Equipment Hire Company of the Year under £10m Turnover – sponsor Hire Certification Services – PSM Plant & Tool Hire Centres

SafeHire Plant Tool & Equipment Hire Company of the Year over £10m Turnover – sponsor Towergate Insurance Brokers – Boels Rental

SafeHire Event Hire Company of the Year under £3m – sponsor Euro Towers – Capital Barriers & Temporary Fencing

SafeHire Event Hire Company of the Year over £3m – sponsor Snorkel UK – Sunbelt Rentals

Young Apprentice of the Year – sponsor CITB – Louis Derome – Speedy Services

Apprentice of the Year – sponsor CITB – Ryan Boden – Sunbelt Rentals

Workshop Manager of the Year – sponsor PSM Plant & Tool Hire Centres – Steven Jones – MHM Group

Hire Manager of the Year – sponsor HireTrain – Amy Yorke-Smith – Sunbelt Rentals

Hire Achiever of the Year – sponsor Point of Rental – Steven Jones – MHM Group

For more information please visit: www.hae.org.uk or tel: 0121 380 4605.