Industry backs Global Lifting Awareness Day, #GLAD2020

The Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA) is driving Global Lifting Awareness Day on 9 July 2020.

LEEA members and the wider lifting community, from manufacturers to end users, have taken to social media to spread the word about raising standards throughout the industry and at the point of use, using the #GLAD2020 hashtag.

Ross Moloney, CEO at LEEA, said: “GLAD on 9 July will be a very important day for the global lifting industry. All too often our industry is hidden, ignored or unrecognised by end users and certainly by some of the supply chains that we serve. Global Lifting Awareness Day is about getting the whole industry and the associated supply chains to recognise the importance of high standards in lifting, the significance of quality and how to ensure lifting best practice.”

The initiative is also being backed by industry media representatives, Lift & Hoist International (LHI) magazine and Bridger Howes, a public relations consultancy. “Guy Harris [publisher, LHI] and Mark Bridger [director, Bridger Howes] have brought this project to life, after coming together to discuss how to raise awareness of our sector and of high standards,” added Moloney.

Bridger said: “We invite everybody to join in with #GLAD2020 in advance of and on 9 July 2020. This is all about bringing the industry together to tell the world about high standards and the things in lifting they are GLAD about—such as innovation, standards, collaboration, technological change or even something lifting related they’ve seen that has amused them.”

Companies from around the world are already contributing to #GLAD2020 content, including findadistributor.com, OZ Lifting, R&M Materials Handling, ACCO, Pintsch Bubenzer (USA), Ranger Lifting (Australia), RUD, William Hackett, and Rope & Sling Specialists (UK). LHI’s peers in the media, Wire Rope Exchange, Wind Energy Network, Material Handling Wholesaler, and Heavy Lift & Project Forwarding International, have also thrown their weight behind the endeavour. Many more have followed suit.

Harris said: “We encourage readers, associations and sector stakeholders to generate awareness of lifting standards, best practice and lifting’s vital role in end user supply chains by taking to social media on 9 July 2020. We want to see your messages, with the #GLAD2020 hashtag, driving home the vital role lifting plays in so many supply chains and that best practice is critical to avoid risk of injury.”

Moloney concluded: “GLAD will be a big day for our industry and LEEA members are going to be an important part it. So, make sure it’s in your diary and let’s raise global awareness of high-quality lifting practice—not forgetting to add #GLAD2020 to it.”

www.leeaint.com