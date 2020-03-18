RUD lifting and lashing points
Post a Story on Materials Handling World

Product tags

Home / Appointments / Industry expert to head up Estates at The Port of Tyne
Continental Tyres
Victoria Beattie has joined the Port of Tyne one of the UK major deep-sea ports as its Head of Estates

Industry expert to head up Estates at The Port of Tyne

MHWmagazine 4 hours ago Appointments

Victoria Beattie has joined the Port of Tyne, one of the UK’s major deep-sea ports, as its Head of Estates. In her new role, Victoria will be responsible for the Port’s diverse land and property portfolio, working alongside both internal and external stakeholders.

A Chartered Quantity Surveyor, Victoria has over 30 years’ experience in the Construction industry. She joins the Port from The Gateshead Housing Company, a non-profit housing provider, where she was Director of Property and Assets from 2017, responsible for investment of over £300m, and turnover of over £40 million per annum.

Previously, Victoria worked for Gateshead Council for 18 years, most recently as its Director of Construction Services, where she delivered a 5% profit every year during a period of transition, overseeing a reduction in overheads of 30%.

Matt Beeton, Port of Tyne Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are delighted to welcome Victoria to the team. She brings substantial experience gained in the Construction, Local Government, Housing and Private Sectors, and will play a key role in regenerating our development property portfolio.”

With wide-ranging experience, Victoria also sits on the advisory board of Constructing Excellence North East, the board of Byker Community Trust, is a member of the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC), and is passionate about encouraging women into the sector.

“This is a fantastic new challenge, with the potential to have a real impact on our local economy. The Port has an extensive land and property portfolio, and I’m looking forward to working alongside Matt and the team – in particular working towards the Port’s aim of doubling diversity by 2030,” said Victoria.

Offering excellent links by road, rail and sea, security, and flexibility for wide-ranging tenants, the Port of Tyne is the Gateway for the North adding some £621 million to the economy and supporting 12,000 jobs.

Tags

Check Also

HAE EHA SEEKS NEW CEO AS INDUSTRY STALWART STEPS DOWN

HAE EHA seeks new CEO as industry stalwart steps down

Graham Arundell, the Chief Executive Officer of the Hire Association Europe (HAE) and Event Hire …

MHW Latest Top Tweets

© Copyright North Lodge Media Ltd, All Rights Reserved