Industry-leading five-year engine warranty from Yanmar

Yanmar Europe has launched a five-year extended warranty covering the TN-Series engines in a move that offers customers added value with even greater, problem-free and cost-efficient ownership for customers.

By extending the warranty from two to five years from the purchase date (or up to 5,000 total engine operation hours – whichever comes first), TN-Series customers in the UK and Europe can enjoy enhanced operational security, higher resale values of equipment and peace of mind.

To take advantage of this industry-leading offer, customers only need to register their engines before the first scheduled maintenance and contact an authorised Yanmar engine dealer or distributor within 30 days in the unlikely event of a problem.

“Quality and reliability are the hallmarks of Yanmar engines, that is why we have the confidence to offer this long, extended warranty,” said Carlo Giudici, Sales and Marketing Director at Yanmar Europe.

John Day, General Manager for the Industrial Engines Division at Barrus, Yanmar’s exclusive UK distributor commented, “The new 5-Year warranty reinforces Yanmar’s quality and commitment to the TN engines and provides the customer with the reassurance and confidence of a sound investment.”

The TN-Series of water-cooled diesel engines is used in a variety of applications including construction, agriculture, landscaping, material handling and industrial.

The warranty covers engines sold by Yanmar Europe directly or through Yanmar’s Industrial Engine distribution network.

For full terms and conditions, visit https://www.yanmar.com/eu/industrial/5-year-warranty/. The extended warranty applies to engines manufactured from January 1, 2021, sold by Yanmar Europe and operating in the UK and Europe.