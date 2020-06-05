Industry Partnership Readies European Launch of Advanced Handheld Label Printers

• MP100/E and MP300/E printers combine best in class print technology with industry leading labelling and software capabilities

• Cable and Infrastructure labels designed for on-site ease-of-use for networking and infrastructure use

• Printing direct from Easy-Mark Plus software

Panduit, a leading electrical and network infrastructure solutions company and printer technology partner Epson have launched two jointly developed printers for the industrial, construction and network infrastructure markets. The MP100/E and MP300/E portable label printers offer an extensive range of capabilities in compact device formats, including fast 1.4” (36mm)/p/s print speed (MP300/E), wide variety of die-cut (MP300/E)and continuous label, both devices, sizes and materials up to 1.5” (38mm) wide (MP300/E), as well as USB connectivity, direct printing from Easy-Mark PlusTM, software and integrated automatic cutter with full (both) and half cutting (MP300/E).

The MP300/E offers 360 dpi print resolution, whilst the MP100/E is fully integrated with Fluke Linkware LiveTM. Both devices offer a wide operational temperature range of -40oC to 66oC and come complete with printer, one label cassette, AC power adapter, USB cable and quick reference guide, for immediate use.

The MP300/E is compatible with Turn-Tell Label Cassettes, providing a new solution to clear operator-friendly print and read label requirements.

Epson will develop and manufacture new label printers for Panduit, except the own brand LABELWORKS PX series. It is anticipated that the partnership will accelerate the development of new technologies and expand the product offering to current and new markets.

