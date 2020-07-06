Industry stalwart wins Lifetime Achievement in Microlise Driver of the Year Awards 2020

A driver from Forterra Building Products Ltd has won the Lifetime Achievement Awardcategory in the Microlise Driver of The Year Awards 2020.

With nomination-based awards receiving more entries than ever before and telematics-based categories containing an initial eligible pool of over 225,000 drivers, the 2020 winners are leading lights in the industry, having triumphed after a process of rigorous data analysis, corroboration by employers and assessment by an independent judging panel.

Garry Bellamy, who has been recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award for 2020, was just fifteen when he joined the Transport Department of London Brick Company (now a part of Forterra Building Products Ltd) as an apprentice mechanical engineer. He passed his HGV driving test and became part of a team responsible for going out to vehicles that needed repairing or recovering. In 1981, Garry took the opportunity to become a full-time delivery driver and has remained one ever since.

Garry has experienced a lot of change during his 39-year driving career (and during his 50-plus years with Forterra) and has worked to continuously improve and upgrade his skills. When he first started driving, trucks were equipped with little more than a crash gearbox and a steering wheel. Today technology plays a central role with telematics, driving style analysis, and engine management systems underpinning life on the road. Garry has adapted to all these changes, taking them all in his stride, and has remained a popular and highly dependable team member throughout.

According to Chief Executive of Microlise Nadeem Raza, the judges relished their role in finalising the nomination category winners. “The Microlise Driver of the Year Awards uncover fantastic drivers who have stories that highlight the sheer hard work, dedication and single-minded professionalism that is needed to excel in this industry. This is something we have always championed with our awards initiative recognising the industry’s highest achievers.”

The independent judging panel this year included Chief Executive of the Road Haulage Association, Richard Burnett; Editor of Motor Transport, Steve Hobson; the former Traffic Commissioner for Scotland, Joan Aitken; Board Advisor to London Ambulance Service and Transport Focus, Theo De Pencier; Dougie Rankine, Editor, Road Transport Media; and Executive Director of Microlise, Bob Harbey.

According to Bob Harbey, “The standard of entries was simply outstanding and a true credit to all those nominated. All of our shortlisted drivers could have been worthy winners. Although for many, it has regrettably taken a global crisis to highlight the critical role of drivers, it remains our privilege to take part in recognising the best HGV drivers who perform their role with such commitment and expertise and literally keep our economy moving.”

