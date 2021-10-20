Innovative Marketplace for Building Materials Saves Trade Time and Money

Saving trade customers on average 20% on their building materials, Materials Market is the new kid on the block for low prices and speedy delivery thanks to their innovative network approach, which has attracted attention from London VC firm, Fuel Ventures.

Tradespeople looking for low prices and quick delivery times on building materials, are flocking to ‘Materials Market’ to connect with the most appropriate suppliers to fulfil their needs.

Materials Market was founded in August 2019 following a pre-seed funding round of £130k from angel investors and having just closed a funding round of £1.5m from Fuel Ventures in September 2021, the platform is primed to change the way the sector buys and sells materials across the UK.

Following its launch in November 2020, Materials Market is turning heads with its quick and easy technology, cutting out the usual ‘middle men’, by connecting buyers and sellers in one simple online marketplace.

Racking up the recommendations with a rating of ‘Excellent’ on Trustpilot, Materials Market’s customers claim the marketplace has transformed the way they do business.

Kevin Hollands, MD at KGH Build, was one of the first trade customers to convert to Materials Market. “Finding supplies at a competitive price without compromising on quality is no easy feat. The Materials Market concept is revolutionary and a well overdue solution to the supply chain issues we are all familiar with in this industry,” said Kevin.

He added: “Confident in the knowledge that their carefully selected partners are committed to high quality, fair pricing and reliable deliveries; Materials Market has saved us time and resource, totally transforming the way we source building materials.”

The website showcases a huge range of products, suitable for both the commercial and DIY market, from insulation materials to timber, blocks and plasterboard on which buyers can save on average 20% compared to bricks-and-mortar stores. Buyers simply place their order online and the platform takes care of the rest – matching them with a supplier to do their delivery and overseeing their order to ensure it is fulfilled satisfactorily.

Samuel Hunt, Co-Founder & CEO at Materials Market, said: “The sector has been slower than others to embrace technology, and so it’s really time that buying building materials online became easier and normalised.

“We designed Materials Market to provide value and efficiency to customers – not just by way of better prices and shorter lead times – but by creating a platform that allowed people to buy intuitively and quickly, and most importantly have confidence that the order would actually be delivered on-time; something which is all too rare in our sector.”

Samuel added: “We are determined to improve efficiency in the construction supply industry. Bringing together a huge variety of products and brands from multiple vendors on one streamlined platform to connect suppliers and customers in one space for the first time – transforming the way the industry buys and sells materials.”

