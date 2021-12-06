Innovators in turbulent times recognised at Plastics Industry Awards 2021

Winners of the Plastics Industry Awards 2021 awards were announced last recently by comedian Simon Evans at a black-tie gala evening, live streamed from the Waldorf Hilton in London. Organisations and individuals leading the way in the sustainable use of plastics throughout the challenging conditions of a global pandemic were amongst those receiving prestigious awards.

Polystar Plastics was named COVID-19 Business Hero: a new award which acknowledges the companies that pivoted their operations to be a force for good within the plastics industry. All 18 entrants were honoured, and Engel UK and Talisman Plastics both congratulated for being highly commended.

In the product design categories, Hymid Multi-Shot won Best Consumer Product Design for its re-usable bottle and coffee cup from Chilly’s Series 2 range. Judges praised the design for the ease in which it could be disassembled for recycling at end of its product life. Cameron-Price won Best Recycled Plastic Product for its lightweight, packable helmet, while Avon Protection won Best Industrial Product Design for its CH15 Compact CBRN Escape Hood developed in conjunction with The Combatting Terrorism Technical Support Office.

The Young Designer Award went to Radha Ukani from London South Bank University, together with a £500 prize courtesy of sponsors Plastek UK. She impressed judges with her Zerowaste product design, which solved an energy supply issue for rural communities by tackling a major sanitation issue.

Joseph Bourne of Plastek UK won the Apprentice or Trainee Award and was awarded a £500 prize by the PMMDA. Chris Andrews, Head Supervisor at IPL Rotherham was named this year’s Unsung Hero of the plastics industry, described by judges as “the oil that ensures that things get done on time and run smoothly on the work floor.” Mike Jordan, Managing Director of Summit Systems won the Plastic Industry Ambassador award.

The coveted Processor of the Year Award – which looks at overall company performance across a series of different areas, including business growth, technology innovation, environmental custody and community involvement – was won by Rutland Plastics.

A record level of entries was received this year, which marked the 20th year of the Plastics Industry Awards. Winners included product designers, OEM manufacturers, suppliers, plastics processors, consultants, apprentices and trainees from across the plastics sector.

Matt Barber, sales and events director at Crain Communications, which organises the awards said: “I’m just delighted that we have been able to host these awards in person again this year, whilst also being able to safely share the celebrations with a wider audience via the livestream. The Plastics Industry Awards play such an important role in recognising and highlighting the achievements of our industry, now more than ever. Our deserving winners showcase the outstanding advances made in plastics design and manufacturing from every part of the supply chain, over a particularly challenging year. Huge congratulations to all of them.”

Winners of the Plastics Industry Awards 2021

Best Consumer Product Design – International

Hymid Multi-Shot, Chilly’s Series 2 Re-usable Bottle and Coffee Cup

Best Industrial Product Design – International

Avon Protection, CH15 – Compact CBRN Escape Hood

Best Recycled Plastic Product – Supported by RECOUP

Cameron-Price, The Packable Helmet

Young Designer Award – sponsored by Plastek UK

Radha Ukani, London South Bank University

Materials Innovation Award

Peerless Plastics & Coatings

Supplier Partnership – Prime Machinery

UK Extrusion and AMB Packaging UK

Supplier Partnership – Ancillary Equipment – sponsored by PlastikCity

Plastech Solutions and Aeroplas

Supplier Partnership – Toolmaker sponsored by HASCO

Adreco Plastics and Mologic

Apprentice or Trainee Award – Sponsored by Meusburger in association with PMMDA

Joseph Bourne, Plastek UK

Best Technology Application

Matrix Moulding Systems

Best Environmental or Energy Efficiency Initiative

Clean Tech UK and BioteCH4

Best Business Initiative

INEOS Hygienics

Best Training & Development Programme

Pentagon Plastics Group

Unsung Hero

Chris Andrews, IPL Rotherham

Plastics Industry Ambassador

Mike Jordan, Managing Director, Summit Systems

COVID-19 Business Hero – NEW FOR 2021 – sponsored by KraussMaffei

Polystar Plastics

Processor Award – sponsored by Engel UK

Rutland Plastics

Platinum Awards Sponsors are Engel UK (Processor of the Year) and KraussMaffei (Covid-19 Business Hero). Gold Awards sponsors are Plastek UK (Young Designer Award), Hasco (Supplier Partnerships – Toolmaker), Meusburger (Apprentice or Trainee and PlastikCity (Supplier Partnership – Ancillary). Arburg sponsored the Charity Casino at the Waldorf event, funds from which will be donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.

The awards enjoy the support of multiple industry associations including The BPF (British Plastics Federation), RECOUP (Recycling of Used Plastics – Best Recycled Product), the GTMA, PMMDA (Polymer Machinery Manufacturers & Distributors Association), the SPRA (Scottish Plastics & Rubber Association), Plastics Consultancy Network and Sustainable Plastics publication, all of whom are represented on the judging panel.

