inotec labels supporting COVID-19 pandemic response

Warehouse solutions and label specialist, inotec UK, has ramped up production of its labelling systems to support the medical, facilities and e-commerce industries during the coronavirus pandemic.

As a worldwide leader in developing and manufacturing durable barcode and security labels, inotec is supporting industries responding to the COVID-19 outbreak. By reorganising its’ business, the company has been able to significantly increase label production throughput. Based in Germany, the inotec GmbH production facility has seen a high demand for its self-adhesive barcode labels, RFID labels and in-mould labels.

Producing labels for critical medical supplies

The label division of inotec UK supplies adhesive labels and in-mould labels for the labelling of gas cylinders used by the NHS including Medical Oxygen and Entonox. The urgent delivery of these gas cylinders is essential to support hospitals, medical wards and ambulances.

In order to assist the medical industry during the global pandemic, inotec UK has needed to quickly supply higher quantities of labels than usual, to meet the unprecedented demand. The durability of inotec’s self-adhesive labels ensures they firmly stick to the gas cylinders without lifting, fading or becoming unreadable. This is essential during this critical time as it eliminates the possibility of medical errors or delays in the delivery of supplies.

Labels for sanitising solutions

In addition to supplying labels for medical equipment, inotec also has contracts with companies responsible for the deep cleaning and sterilisation of hospitals and medical environments. These contracts see inotec supplying RFID labels for the bottles of cleaning solutions, thus ensuring all products used are authorised and genuine.

As preventative measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus continuing, inotec has seen a high demand for the supply of labels for specialist cleaning products. As a result, inotec has increased the production of its durable RFID security labels to ensure products are safely and correctly used. The secure labels ensure that data is accurately stored and read to make certain the correct solution is paired with the cleaning system.

In-mould labels for retail and home delivery networks

As well as increasing the production of labels for medical care, inotec has also seen a heightened demand for labels within home and retail delivery networks. The company is supplying barcode labels which are crucial for the fast supply and replenishment for both retail stores and home delivery. In addition to this, inotec supplies in-mould labels for plastic totes and crates which keep essential products moving within the supply chain.

David Stocker, sales director of inotec UK explains: “During the pandemic there has been a significant increase in the reliance on supply chains. This has meant that to support our customers across Europe we’ve had to increase production overnight.

“To cope with demand, and keep staff safe, the inotec production facility in Germany has changed processes and shift patterns to accommodate a hygienic clean between shifts. These preventative measures ensure the safe continuation of production whilst avoiding any detrimental delays to customers.

“For both the medical and retail industries, capturing data quickly and accurately using barcoded and RFID self-adhesive and in-mould labels, has proven vital during the COVID-19 response and has highlighted the importance of choosing a high-quality label supplier.

“The inotec laboratory invests a lot of time into testing and developing durable, reliable labelling solutions which will survive heavy use in supply chains for many years. During this unprecedented time, inotec’s labels are proving to be vital for keeping essential goods and supplies available to meet both medical and retail demands.”

