InstaFreight appoints CFO: Aiming for break-even with ex-DHL Chief Financial Officer

LogTech company InstaFreight is strengthening its management level with a Chief Financial Officer (CFO): Martin Leopold is taking over this newly created position, coming from industry giant DHL Freight. The 54-year-old with a mathematics degree will make sure together with the founders that scale-up InstaFreight, one of the leading digital logistics companies for overland transport in Europe, continues its dynamic growth seen in recent years.

Martin Leopold has gained substantial experience in logistics during his career – especially in the areas of finance, sales, and IT. From 2014 to 2017, he was Chief Financial Officer at Deutsche Post DHL Group. Followed by work as Chief Sales Officer at the logistics powerhouse in Bonn.

“My decision to join InstaFreight is associated with my desire to work at a dynamically growing scale-up. Within this task the goals will be securing well-established corporate structures and creating innovative new ones. InstaFreight started with the ambition of accelerating digitalization in European road freight transport and building a leading digital logistics provider in Europe. I strongly believe in InstaFreight’s vision and am very much looking forward to being part of this exciting journey,” Martin Leopold explains the motives for the change. “I am firmly convinced that we can develop more potential within our business model and will set out for profitability.”

“With Martin Leopold joining us, we succeed in taking another major step in our development. With his know-how and leadership skills, we at InstaFreight are striving to continue and expand the course that has made us one of the fastest-growing road freight logistics service providers in Europe,” says Philipp Ortwein, Managing Director and Co-Founder of InstaFreight, looking at the prospects for the company.

“InstaFreight has grown remarkably fast in recent years. To maintain this momentum, we are strengthening our ranks with a manager this autumn who is highly respected in the industry. Martin Leopold will help to continue our success story together with the current management team, bringing own impulses along the way,” says Dirk Reich, Chairman of InstaFreight.

www.instafreight.com.