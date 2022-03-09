InstaFreight closes largest funding round in its history

Berlin-based log-tech start-up InstaFreight successfully closes Series B funding round of more than $ 40 million. With the new investment, the company will make supply chains strained by the pandemic and Ukraine war more resilient. Using its digital business model InstaFreight is making more capacity available and will handle land transport more efficiently.

InstaFreight, one of Europe’s fastest growing log-tech start ups, is announcing the successful closing of a $ 40 million Series B funding round. The financing round is led by Heliad and the European Investment Bank (Europäische Investitionsbank [EIB]). All previous investors of InstaFreight have also participated in the new financing round.

The commitment of the investors and the current events in logistics and beyond show the outstanding potential that lies in an efficient and sustainable shaping of European land transport. With its digital solutions, InstaFreight offers efficient and digital transport services as well as transport management solutions – holistic digital logistics concepts for industry and trade that are unique in Europe in terms of their simplicity and transparency.

“The truck logistics market is vast, highly fragmented and still dominated by non-digital players and overall inefficient, often paper-based, processes. InstaFreight, through its freight forwarding solutions and Transportation Management product, has seen tremendous growth over recent time, having made the company an integral part of this essential industry. Its fully digital and holistic platform solution empowers carriers and shippers equally. We are very excited to create together with the stellar team behind Philipp Ortwein and Maximilian Schäfer and among a strong investor base, a market leading solution to improve the logistics industry”, says Falk Schäfers, CEO of Heliad.

EIB-Vice President Ambroise Fayolle emphasizes: “Transportation still remains a major obstacle to reaching our climate goals. Moreover, the pandemic exposed how vulnerable our trade networks and supply chains are. That’s why we are glad to support young and fast growing companies such as InstaFreight. Their creativity and logistics technology can help to accelerate our digital and green transformation and make European transport more resilient.“

The current situation in the logistics industry, which is additionally stressed by the Ukraine war, shows that stable supply chains cannot be taken for granted. Right now, transport prices are rising, capacities are becoming scarce and yet there are 30 percent empty runs in European overland transport. With more than 770,000 transport companies, the market is very fragmented. Through platform technology, InstaFreight makes this transport capacity more accessible to companies looking for reliable transport partners and designs the companies’ supply chain to be even more efficient and sustainable. “Overland transport is still highly inefficient and we as InstaFreight provide more sustainability and efficiency through a technological approach, thereby contributing our share to secure global supply chains,” adds Philipp Ortwein, Managing Director and Co-Founder of InstaFreight.

“This is a significant step for InstaFreight on the way to combine first-class technology with operational excellence for the benefit of shippers, freight forwarders and the environment. The international overland transport market will continue to outperform other segments and only those who are able to create cutting-edge technology will be able to grow in the future,” concludes Dirk Reich, Chairman of InstaFreight.

More about InstaFreight

InstaFreight is a leading digital logistics company for overland transport in Europe. Founded in 2016, the company employs more than 200 people across Europe and carries out several thousand transports per week. InstaFreight combines the transport capacity of more than 25,000 carriers in one digital platform and gives shippers access to this capacity. Through digital innovations, the Berlin-based scaleup creates transparency and efficiency within the transport process.

For shippers, InstaFreight handles transports reliably and without complications. By digitizing the transport process, shippers benefit from efficient processes that save time and money, and a supply chain that is always visible. With InstaFreight, carriers can meet the digital needs of shippers, optimize their capacity utilization, and are paid faster at attractive freight rates.

For more information, visit www.instafreight.com.