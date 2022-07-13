Invar Group launches website for an automated future

Website sets out pathways for businesses to capitalise on advanced warehouse automation, software and robotics

Invar Group, a leading independent software developer and integrator of advanced warehouse automation, has launched a new website to help guide businesses through the complexities associated with warehouse upgrades and digitalization projects, highlighting potential areas where advanced technologies can transform operational performance within the fulfillment or distribution centre.

The new format brings together valuable independent insights and technical information on the latest innovative technologies available to the market. As an independent integrator of warehouse technologies Invar Group is well positioned to offer an unbiased approach to finding the optimum solution.

Craig Whitehouse, Managing Director of Invar Group, says: “We are witnessing a technological revolution in the warehouse – AI and robotics is transforming operational performance, particularly around dense storage, order assembly and packing. Our new website aims to help businesses explore the full range of technologies and options available to them – without fear of being limited to choices from a single manufacturer. And our ability to provide clients with the software, integration and controls elements of a project, all in-house and from within the UK, puts us in a strong position to bring together best of breed technologies in a seamless solution.”

Invar Group, headquartered in Cranfield UK, is focused on delivering complete turnkey warehouse automation solutions using advanced technologies such as industrial robotics, AMR goods-to-person solutions, pick-to-light technology, sortation systems, as well as conventional warehouse automation. The Group comprises: Invar Systems, a developer of warehouse control and management systems; Invar Integration, a front runner in solutions design, hardware integration and project management; and Invar Controls, specialists in the design, implementation and maintenance of PLC software and hardware.

Invar Group has supplied systems to many of the world’s leading brands, such as: SuperDry, Games Workshop, Bentley, Coca Cola, and Nike. Examples of case studies on the new website include work carried out by Invar Group for major international brands SuperDry and Pets at Home – with further case studies in the pipeline.

Explore the possible – take a look at Invar Group’s new website at: www.invargroup.com