Invar Group to offer HAI ROBOTICS’ ACR systems

Invar Group, leader in advanced warehouse automation, has entered into a partnership agreement with global robotic systems manufacturer, HAI ROBOTICS, to include the manufacturer’s cutting-edge Autonomous Case-handling Robotic (ACR) systems as part of the Invar solutions suite for customers in the UK, Europe and the USA.

HAI ROBOTICS is a global leader in the design and manufacture of ACRs used in order picking, put-away and dispatch operations, while Invar Group has a global network of high profile customers in sectors such as, ecommerce, retail, pharmaceuticals, FMCG and manufacturing. Invar Group is widely recognized for its highly versatile in-house developed warehouse management and control software suit, IWS, and its comprehensive design and integration capabilities for advanced automated warehouse solutions.

Craig Whitehouse, Managing Director of Invar Integration, says: “These are exciting times, robotics has transformed automation in the warehouse. Their flexibility, scalability and low-Capex appeal offers huge advantages over fixed solutions. HAI ROBOTICS has a fantastic range of intelligent ACRs, well suited to the varied demands of fulfillment applications, and so we are delighted to include HAI ROBOTICS’ advanced ACRs in our fast-expanding solutions suite.”

HAI ROBOTICS launched its first ACR system, the HAIPICK, in 2015 and has since developed a family of mobile robots with the ability to carry cartons as well as individual totes, offering the capability to bring multiple cases to pickers or conveyors in one movement. The autonomous order-picking robots can pick and place totes or cartons on shelves up to 7m high and are able to carry up to eight loads at a time, offering a continuous feed for goods-to-person picking stations.

The HAIPICK solution can quickly transform the performance of a warehouse, increasing storage density by 80–130% and improving operational efficiency by over 300% compared with a manual process.

Kane Luo, Vice President of sales for HAI ROBOTICS, says: “The partnership will be able to offer warehouse operators a unique and innovative solution that delivers higher fulfilment volumes, at lower operation costs and with better distribution efficiency.”

The HAI Pick system has been installed in applications across ecommerce, 3PL, apparel, electronics, energy, manufacturing, medicine and other industries. Over 2,000 HAIPICK robots have been deployed in more than 200 ongoing projects worldwide. The latest application of the technology at Australia’s largest online book retailer, Booktopia, has boosted picking and dispatch efficiency by 800% at the company’s 14,000 sqm distribution centre at Lidcombe, New South Wales.

