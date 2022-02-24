Invar shows what’s possible in advanced automation at IntraLogisteX 2022

Invar Group, a leading independent software developer and integrator of advanced warehouse automation, will be showcasing its intelligent WMS software, world-class robotic order picking solutions, and the latest technology in warehouse automation at the UK’s IntraLogisteX 2022 show – 29th & 30th March 2022, CBS Arena, Coventry (Stand: 902).

Craig Whitehouse, Managing Director of Invar Integration, says: “We are witnessing a technological revolution in the warehouse – AI and robotics is transforming operational performance, particularly around dense storage, order assembly and packing. High CapEx automation, where conveyors and shuttles are bolted to the floor is no longer seen as flexible enough for the fast-changing world of ecommerce and logistics. Agile systems such as AMRs combined with intelligent software and pick-to-light technology can boost order picking performance from under 100 units per hour using traditional methods, to up to 600 picks per hour. As independent integrators we are free to specify and supply the most appropriate and cost-effective technology for the task – and attending Intralogistex 2022 presents a fantastic opportunity to engage with businesses, to explore what’s possible.”

Visitors to the Invar Group stand will have the opportunity to enter a virtual world of automated warehousing, where AMRs deliver tangible benefits in the form of real doughnuts!

Invar Group, headquartered in Cranfield UK, is focused on delivering complete turnkey warehouse automation solutions using advanced technologies such as industrial robotics, AMR goods-to-person solutions, pick-to-light technology, sortation systems, as well as conventional warehouse automation. The Group comprises: Invar Systems, a developer of warehouse control and management systems; Invar Integration, a front runner in solutions design, hardware integration and project management; and Invar Controls, specialists in the design, implementation and maintenance of PLC software and hardware.

Invar Group has supplied systems to many of the world’s leading brands, such as: SuperDry, Games Workshop, Bentley, Coca Cola, and Nike.

