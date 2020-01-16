Inventory management transformed

A new technology now enables continuous, zero-interruption inventory cycle counting says TouchPath (www.touchpath.com) quality and projects manager Roberta Knight, a former warehouse manager

Supply chain manufacturing and logistics warehouse operators with an early-adopter mindset will soon be deploying a new technology that looks set to transform the all-important discipline of inventory management. It allows companies to live-count their stock as a day-to-day process rather than pausing production or order fulfilment for hours (or sometimes, days) to do so. Historically users have run time- and staff-consuming, disruptive and above all costly inventory counts that halt vital warehouse processes to provide a snapshot view of inventory that is then almost immediately out of date.

This less-than-accurate picture of the warehouse is a restricted view of operations and assets and also limits a company’s ability to respond optimally to its customers’ demands. In addition to out of date inventory information, missing or damaged stock is also a common problem.

The need to call a halt to operations simply to count inventory is caused by the limitations of enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems that in effect do not allow operations to continue while stock is being counted.

Now, a new breed of independent cycle count software has been developed that collects inventory information from warehouse data capture devices including scanners and mobile computers and posts it to the ERP, while allowing operations to continue. The software typically runs on an existing browser so is quick to install, either standalone or integrated with an ERP system. It also uses rules that allow it to be customized in line with the user organizations’ own namings and preferred work processes, making it easier to deploy, with minimal training.

Importantly the live-count, real-time view of inventory that new-generation software such as TouchPath’s ‘TouchCount’ system delivers ensures that warehouse managers have an always-accurate view of the stock for which they are responsible. Product damage and loss is minimized and stock levels can be maintained at exactly the level needed for optimal fulfilment.

In short, technology is about to set a new standard in inventory management: a new best practice benchmark.