IOE&IT warns businesses against complacency on July 1 EU-to-GB import controls

With three months to go before new EU-to-GB import controls come into force, importers are being warned not to be complacent about the changes.

Since leaving the EU import controls have been implemented on a phased basis. While most post-Brexit customs formalities and controls have now been introduced, July 1 will see the introduction of sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) checks, in various stages, on agrifood goods from the EU at the UK border. The Institute of Export & International Trade (IOE&IT) has warned businesses they need to act now to be ready for the changes.

Importers of plant and animal-origin goods will be required to produce health certificates at the UK border and goods will need to be physically checked at border control posts. These controls will be implemented in different stages between 1 July and 1 November 2022 (see image below).

Be ready

Director general of the IOE&IT, Marco Forgione, said: “It is imperative that importers are ready and aware that these changes are coming. If you trade animal-origin or plant-based products with the EU, you need to understand these new measures.”

He continued: “We have already seen a significant shock to the global food supply chain due to the war in Ukraine and the Covid-19 induced logistics issues. If food importers in the UK are not fully prepared for these changes that come in on 1 July, we could see a further rise in the cost of living for UK families and shortages of continental food staples in UK supermarkets, as well as long delays at the UK border.”

Understanding the changes

Education is key

Director of the academy at the IOE&IT, Aimee Maltman MIEx (Grad), said: “It is vital that businesses educate themselves about what they need to do to ensure they can continue to trade compliantly and effectively with the EU. The public want to be able to buy their French cheese, German sausages and Italian wine without issue, but if importers are not prepared for July 1, we could see a shortage of these products in UK supermarkets.”

“The IOE&IT have supported businesses throughout this period of change since the UK leaving the EU, and they should be commended on how well they have adapted to these changes, but now is not the time for complacency. These SPS checks are the final hurdle we need to get over and our experts are here to help businesses get ready for the changes that are almost upon us.”

