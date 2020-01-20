IONITY announces new pricing structure

IONITY – the joint venture between the BMW Group, Mercedes-Benz AG, the Ford Motor Company, and the Volkswagen Group with Audi and Porsche has announced a new pricing scheme across its network.

IONITY is announcing a kilowatt hour based pricing structure for its rapidly growing European High Power Charging network with currently over 200 charging stations effective January 31st. Connected Mobility Service Providers (MSP) such as Audi e-tron Charging Service, Mercedes me Charge, BMW ChargeNow, Porsche Charging Service and Volkswagen WeCharge offer financially attractive and bespoke packages for motorway drivers who regularly use IONITY’s European High Power Charging network. IONITY is also open to other MSP’s wishing to offer this network to their clients.

Customers who for example do not use the motorway on a regular basis and do not have a contract with an MSP, will be able to charge their electric vehicles at all sites in IONITY’s network using a price-per-kilowatt-hour (kWh) format, at €0.79ct—per kWh (gross price in country-specific currency).

Michael Hajesch, CEO of IONITY, commented: “ It has always been IONITY’s aim to build a uniform and coherent network to make seamless, high-speed, long-distance electric mobility across Europe a reality. Providing customers with unparalleled levels of service is key to our business. With regard to the rapid developments in electromobility our new pricing scheme offers a viable and transparent pricing structure in Europe. Depending on their individual needs, our customers have the freedom to choose the most appropriate scheme available.”

Only a few months ago IONITY unveiled a new generation of their High Power Charger (HPC), winning gold at the iF awards in 2019. The award-winning design incorporates a stunning multi-functional LED-light-ring (HALO), which acts as a reassuring beacon on the highways at night and makes it easier for drivers to find charging stations on forecourts. In addition, it’s new advanced HMI screen flow (Human Machine Interface) with optimized menu navigation provides customers with an intuitive service, providing stress-free methods of payment. Apart from innovative design, the charger offers a standardized HMI in several European languages as well as a 24/7 hotline, assisting customers on-site in seven languages.

Currently, more than 200 charging stations with more than 860 charging points are active in 20 countries. IONITY offers their customers significant advantages by supplying them with charging stations along European motorways equipped with several user units at each location, capable of delivering up to 350kW.

Once the planned network has been fully developed, IONITY’s chargers will cover 24 European countries by the end of 2020, with 100 per cent-renewable energy. The joint venture consistently follows the sustainable approach by significantly reducing the environmental impact of each journey and giving peace of mind for environmentally conscious drivers.

