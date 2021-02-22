IRN-BRU maker announces new 100% recycled wrap

IRN-BRU maker AG Barr is accelerating its journey towards carbon neutrality and has announced its latest step – all of its soft drinks consumer multipacks will be wrapped in 100% recycled shrink wrap by the end of 2021.

This move alone will save 400 tonnes of virgin plastic a year – that’s the weight of about 250 cars.

IRN-BRU is the first AG Barr brand to make the switch to 100% recycled wrap across its can multipacks, with the new sustainable pack set to hit shelves across the country from May.

All of AG Barr’s soft drinks packaging is already 100% recyclable and now BRU fans can feel even better knowing the new 100% recycled wrap is less resource thirsty than the current packing, which is great news for the environment.

But AG Barr isn’t stopping with IRN-BRU – all its soft drinks printed film will be 100% recycled by the end of 2021, so IRN-BRU will be joined by AG Barr’s other much loved brands including Barr Flavours and Rubicon.

Roger White, AG Barr’s Chief Executive said: “We’re always looking for ways to make our products more sustainable and we’re delighted to introduce this new 100% recycled film which has half the carbon footprint of its virgin plastic equivalent. This is just one step towards our longer term carbon neutral ambition, ensuring we play our part in reducing the effects of climate change on our planet.”

Find out more about AG Barr’s responsibility commitments here: www.agbarr.co.uk/responsibility/