IT hardware sanitisation process now available from S2S to protect homeworkers

During the pandemic, and beyond, it has become evident that an increased amount of hardware is being relocated from office to homes as part of the new working from home and social distancing policies. As such, responsibility lies firmly at the door of those employers who are now providing the equipment for workers to continue to do their jobs in their own homeworkers environment.

To protect users S2S, a leading provider of corporate ITAD solutions with headquarters in South Yorkshire, has launched the new contactless sanitisation service to give added protection to all those that use computer hardware.

“Our business is built around keeping corporate data safe and this is a natural extension of our service offering, which is relevant not just now, but in the future too”, said Grant Barton CEO, S2S. “As many businesses reassess their working practices and are offering staff permanent home working contracts, the re-distribution of office computer technology is at the forefront of this movement. And as such, these businesses have a duty of care to ensure the hardware is fully sanitised before entering the home of their worker. This has already proven to be very important to so many of our clients in the finance and IT sectors, as we all strive to keep ourselves, our staff and our customers safe.”

The sanitisation service works by spraying a uniform coverage of specialised disinfectant and adds an electrostatic negative charge to the solution as it is applied. This ensures it surrounds and clings to each and every surface it touches including hidden surfaces that would normally not be accessible by traditional cleaning methods.

It has been proven to prohibit the surface transmission of many viruses, killing 99.99% of harmful bacteria, fungi and mould too and, has been successfully used in variety of business and industry settings including healthcare, medical, veterinary, education and leisure.

“Hygiene, and the precautions we can take surrounding this, are front and centre for us all now and we believe that this additional resource will give great peace of mind and deliver enhanced health and safety policies for many companies,” said Grant. “The process only takes a few minutes, is safe, non-toxic and optimises the potential for disease control.”

S2S Group, based at Fairfield Park, Rotherham , was established in 1987 and specialises in providing solutions for corporate data security for a range of sectors and is paving the way in the industry in how it supports the disposal of data and hardware across a wide range of disciplines.

