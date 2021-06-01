ITT Hub featuring Logistics UK’s Future Logistics Conference – One Month To Go!

Individuals from across the logistics and passenger transport sectors will soon gather at the Farnborough

International Exhibition and Conference Centre for the biggest show of its kind launched in 40 years: the inaugural Innovation and Technology in Transport (ITT) Hub, which will play host to Logistics UK’s Future Logistics Conference. With just one month to go, Logistics UK is urging anyone keen to explore the forces set to challenge the logistics industry to book their place to the free, two-day event now.

Taking place on 30 June 2021 and 1 July 2021, ITT Hub is set to showcase the very latest developments in road and passenger transport, while the Future Logistics Conference will provide an opportunity for those involved in or with the sector to discover and debate the influences which will shape the logistics world of tomorrow. Alongside keynote speaker British astronaut Major Tim Peake CMG, the speaker line-up assembled for the Future Logistics Conference contains many of the leading names in transport and logistics, with representatives from key organisations including the Centre for Sustainable Road Freight, National Grid, Renault Trucks UK & Ireland, DHL Supply Chain, Midlands Connect, UPS, Highways England and Innovate UK.

Elizabeth de Jong, Policy Director at Logistics UK comments: “Logistics and transport are at the heart of the nation’s economy and it is vital that our industry thrives if UK PLC is to succeed in its recovery from the effects of the pandemic. Conversations and debates taking place at Future Logistics Conference will help to set the agenda for the future of our sector and ensure that the UK’s logistics industry is ready for any challenges ahead. With a packed programme of expert speakers, the Future Logistics Conference promises to be an unmissable event.”

Panel sessions at the conference will include HGVs – future vehicles and future fuels; The power of data in transport and Logistics; Attracting, developing, and retaining talent in the transport and logistics sector; Which business models will succeed in the future for logistics and transport; and Public sector support: what help does industry need from government to achieve net zero?

As well as an extensive exhibition featuring the latest developments in logistics and passenger transport, ITT Hub will also provide an outdoor vehicle display area and a unique series of “ride and drive” experiences, to give attendees the chance to try the very latest in vehicle technology for themselves. For further information about the conference programme at the Future Logistics Conference, and to register for a free place, which will also provide access to ITT Hub please visit www.itthub.co.uk/conference/programme

Logistics UK is one of the UK’s leading business groups, representing logistics businesses which are vital to keeping the UK trading, and more than seven million people directly employed in the making, selling and moving of goods. With COVID-19, Brexit, new technology and other disruptive forces driving change in the way goods move across borders and through the supply chain, logistics has never been more important to UK plc. Logistics UK supports, shapes and stands up for safe and efficient logistics, and is the only business group which represents the whole industry, with members from the road, rail, sea and air industries, as well as the buyers of freight services such as retailers and manufacturers whose businesses depend on the efficient movement of goods. For more information about the organisation and its work, including its ground-breaking research into the impacts of COVID-

19 on the whole supply chain, please visit logistics.org.uk