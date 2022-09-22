IVECO is to supply 2,000 eDAILY chassis cabs, which will be fitted with refrigerated bodies by bodybuilder Lecapitaine. Delivery of the first 200 vehicles is planned for 2023.

IVECO, a leader in alternative propulsion commercial vehicles, and Petit Forestier Group, the European leader in refrigerated vehicle rental and leasing, announced today the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding for the supply of 2,000 eDAILY chassis cabs, with delivery of the first 200 planned for 2023. The vehicles will be fitted with refrigerated bodies by bodybuilder Lecapitaine, a wholly owned subsidiary of Petit Forestier. The eDAILY refrigerated vehicles will join Petit Forestier’s extensive rental fleet, advancing its energy transition to electric propulsion.

The announcement was made at the IAA 2022 exhibition, the day after eDAILY was officially launched to the public during IVECO’s press conference. Visitors to the exhibition can view on display on the IVECO stand a vehicle similar to the ones that will join Petit Forestier’s fleet, an eDAILY fitted with a Lecapitaine Urban Box Body.

Luca Sra, President, Truck Business Unit, Iveco Group stated: “Today marks an important milestone in the long-standing partnership between IVECO and Petit Forestier. We have always shared a deep-seated commitment to sustainability and an innovative approach to the energy transition. Petit Forestier joined us on our path to green transport from the early days, transitioning to our natural gas vehicles when it was the only mature solution immediately available. Today, they are taking the next step with us as early adopters of our brand-new eDAILY. Today’s announcement is testament to Petit Forestier’s belief in IVECO as a partner in pioneering the energy transition in the cold chain sector.”

Léonard Forestier, President of Petit Forestier Group, said: “The future of refrigerated transport will be greener and simpler! Committed to moving towards the energy transition, Petit Forestier is constantly developing its range of alternative energy refrigerated vehicles. We are working hand in hand with our partners, to provide to our customers, innovative solutions that meet environmental challenges. Today, we are proud to partner up with IVECO to promote the eDAILY, the electric twin of the Daily, already highly appreciated for its performance, and to offer our customers priority access to this great innovation. This is a key milestone in the energy transition of the refrigerated supply chain!”

As early as 2023, Petit Forestier’s customers operating in the European Union territory, Great Britain and Switzerland will be offered priority access to rent the eDAILY. The available fleet, initially comprised of 200 vehicles, will reach a total of 2,000 by 2026.

Petit Forestier’s customers will thus get access to the robustness, reliability, versatility, load capacity and performance of the Daily, which features prominently in the rental operator’s fleet. The eDAILY is its ‘electric twin’, maintaining the signature strengths of this iconic range. The eDAILY delivers a Diesel-like performance with up to 400 km autonomy in urban cycle and has a payload and towing capacity unique in the segment.

Very importantly, it paves the way for full electrification in heavy-duty and vocational LCV applications with a range of electric PTOs up to 15 kW ideal for refrigeration units. The eDAILY in the refrigeration mission was extensively co-tested leveraging on Petit Forestier cold chain expertise, and is equipped with the URBAN refrigerated bodywork developed by Lecapitaine (Petit Forestier’s bodywork specialist). It enhances the ergonomics of a light vehicle while increasing its payload. Thanks to its improved weight, eco-responsible insulation and optimised aerodynamics, URBAN by Lecapitaine adds-on to the eDAILY’s energy savings performance. eDAILY and URBAN by Lecapitaine, is the perfect match for Petit Forestier’s operational, sustainability and business requirements for the benefit of its customers.

More about Iveco

IVECO is a brand of Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG). IVECO designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, off-road trucks, and vehicles for applications such as off-road missions.

The Brand’s wide range of products include the Daily, a vehicle that covers the 3.3 – 7.2 ton vehicle weight segment, the Eurocargo from 6 – 19 tons and, in the heavy segment above 16 tons, the IVECO WAY range with the on-road IVECO S-WAY, the off-road IVECO T-WAY and the IVECO X-WAY for light off-road missions. In addition, the IVECO Astra brand builds off-road trucks, rigid and articulated dumpers as well as special vehicles.

IVECO employs close to 21,000 individuals globally. It manages production sites in 7 countries throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, Oceania and Latin America where it produces vehicles featuring the latest advanced technologies. 4,200 sales and service outlets in over 160 countries guarantee technical support wherever an IVECO vehicle is at work.

For further information about IVECO: www.iveco.com

More about Petit Forestier Group

A family business that has put its expertise of refrigerated rental vehicles at the service of its 15 000 professional and private customers since 1907, Petit Forestier offers a multi-product refrigerated rental offer – vehicles, containers, furniture – meeting the logistical needs for storage and transport on all of the links in the cold chain.

Combining the excellence of its centuries-old expertise, its technical innovations, its full-service provided by its 4 500 employees, with the power of its vast rental fleet (+ 65 000 refrigerated vehicles, + 49 000 refrigerated units, + 4 300 refrigerated containers) and its international network (more than 300 agencies on 4 continents and in 22 countries), Petit Forestier supports its customers in all product life cycles, from their manufacture to the end consumer.

Learn more at https://www.petitforestier.com/en-gb