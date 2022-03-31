IVECO Daily crowned Van Fleet World’s Light Truck of the Year for the third time

IVECO’s heavy-duty 7-Tonne Daily range continues to make its mark on the light truck sector, collecting the Light Truck of the Year award for the second time in a row at the Van Fleet World Great British Fleet Awards.

The annual Fleet World Great British Fleet Awards, judged by the publication’s panel of industry experts, celebrates the best of the commercial vehicle market. For this year’s edition, it made a return to physical events with a prestigious ceremony at Novotel London West. This is now the third time IVECO Daily has triumphed in the Light Truck of the Year category having first been honoured in 2019 and again in 2021.

“The growth in on-line, construction and supermarket deliveries helped to fuel a market resurgence for the IVECO Daily last year”, commented Van Fleet World Editor, John Kendall. “The many body options available help to ensure Daily’s continuing popularity in this niche sector of the market. It’s versatile, easy to drive and a favourite with many fleets, confirming it’s the one to beat.”

Alessandro Massimino, Head of Marketing and Product Management Truck Business Unit, commented: “We are honoured and proud that the IVECO Daily has received this recognition for the third time. This uniquely versatile range stands out for its high payload, superior driving experience, and a constantly expanding portfolio of highly personalised IVECO ON services that help fleet owners and managers to operate their business efficiently and profitably. With its growing range of alternative powertrains, it is a reference for sustainable light commercial vehicles. The IVECO Daily is a complete transport solution and the perfect partner for operators on any mission.”

With gross weights stretching from 3.5 to a class-exclusive 7.2-tonnes, the IVECO Daily offers the most flexible commercial vehicle range in its market segment. It is available in panel and two-row crew van, chassis, crew cab, chassis cowl and minibus with single or twin rear wheel drive and 4×4 drivetrains on a variety of wheelbases. The IVECO Daily is ready for any mission with its tough ladder frame chassis enabling up to 4.9 tonnes in payload on chassis cab or an up to a class-leading 19.6m3 cargo area for panel van, all while maintaining a car-like driving position with maximum visibility and excellent manoeuvrability.

Refreshed for 2022, IVECO introduces an updated range of efficient Euro 6e and VI-E diesel and compressed natural gas (CNG) engines with an improved 6-speed manual or slick 8-speed HI-MATIC automatic gearbox. Electric power returns to the range with the new e-Daily making its debut later in the year. Elsewhere is a new front grille, IVECO Driver Pal powered by Amazon Alexa, market-first memory foam seating and market-exclusive adaptive AIR-PRO air suspension.

